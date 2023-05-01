Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in This Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now

Motherhood is filled with sweet, small moments — something that Mandy Moore recently gave fans a glimpse into.

The This Is Us star has been actively sharing updates about her family on Instagram, and she recently posted photos of her two sons looking absolutely adorable in some pretty cute and cozy pajamas. We noticed that both of their PJs were from the parent-loved brand Monica + Andy. Two-year-old August "Gus" Harrison had on the Two-Piece Pajama Set in Grey Classic Stripe, while 6-month-old Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett snuggled up to his big brother in the One-Piece Baby Pajamas.

Luckily for fellow parents (and grandparents) who are fans of the brand — or just want to stock up on sleepwear for their kids — Monica + Andy is having its huge Spring Stock Up Event right now, where all orders of $100 and over are 25 percent off. The discount is automatically applied, and there's even free shipping on all purchases over $75.

Monica + Andy Spring Stock Up Event Deals

Monica + Andy is known for what it calls "heirloom quality," ultra-soft clothing. Kids love that the fabrics are incredibly comfortable, never leaving them itchy. Plus, parents love that the pieces are GOTS-certified and made from organic cotton that's free from harsh chemicals like phthalates, lead, and flame retardants.

The adorable pajamas come in an array of unique styles and patterns to fit every little personality — from sweet footed zip-up onesies perfect for those middle-of-the-night diaper changes in patterns with penguins, sushi, and sunnies to classic prints like this two-piece striped pajama set that comes in gray, navy, and pink.

With summer approaching, there are also tons of ″shortie″ options that come as a set with shorts and a T-shirt. The brand's sleepwear is available in sizes ranging from preemie to 10.

The Monica + Andy spring sale is the perfect opportunity to save on comfy pajamas for your little ones to wear now a. Keep scrolling to check out more of our favorite styles — prices start at just $15.

