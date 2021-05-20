This Amazon-Favorite Crop Top Combines Multiple Summer Trends for Under $20
There’s simply no denying that it’s crop top season. The popular fashion trend is everywhere this summer. From adorable ruffles to workout-ready tees, the crop top is a truly versatile item. If you’ve been eager to try a look approved by Gigi Hadid, or you’re in need of a perfect summer wardrobe item, there’s a popular crop top option that’s a hit with Amazon shoppers.
MakeMeChic, the Amazon brand behind some beloved fashion staples, has earned the approval of more than 3,000 fashionable shoppers for its Twist Front Crop Top. Unlike a traditional crop top that cuts off at the waist, this version features a trendy twist knot, which makes for a “more tailored look.”
Buy It! MakeMeChic Summer Crop Top Twist Front T-Shirt; $9–$17; amazon.com
Featuring a round neck and loose fit, the MakeMeChic top comes in a rainbow of colors. Choose from a top adorned in leopard spots, a trendy camouflage print, or go with the always popular tie dye. For a subtler approach, pair a black or white version with denim. As per one reviewer, you don’t have to choose: You could get one in every color.
So what makes this particular crop top so special? Reviewers say it’s all about the fit and cut. “I have been wanting a crop to wear with high waisted midi skirts and dresses....Voila!! The shirt is actually pretty thick so you can't see the outline of the dresses too much. I'm really digging it for layering and I like it better than the DIY tied white tee look,” one person noted.
Another fan found it helped with a common wardrobe problem. “I have a lot of higher waisted skirts that can be very hard to find a cute shirt to go with because I don't want to show my stomach and normal crop tops are too revealing. This shirt is the PERFECT solution to wear with all of my skirts,” they wrote.
Whatever you choose to pair the crop top with, you’re sure to create your own major summer fashion moment. Go bold, bright, or fun, and select your perfect version of the MakeMeChic crop top on Amazon.
