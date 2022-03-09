This Wireless Convertible Bra Is Backed by Over 1,800 Amazon Shoppers and on Sale for 63% Off
To underwire, or not to underwire? When shopping for a new bra, that is the question. Underwire bras are known for offering serious support, but they might not be the most comfortable thing you've ever worn. A wireless bra or bralette, on the other hand, is less likely to pinch or dig in, but can still provide the lift and coverage you need.
The Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette is a popular option on Amazon, and right now, it's a whopping 63 percent off. Far from a flimsy wirefree bra with no support whatsoever, it has foam cups and adjustable straps that provide light support and shape the chest — all while remaining incredibly comfortable. Mesh material on the sides and back of the bra prevents chafing, and like the name suggests, it can be converted into a halter bra or a racerback bra, making it a versatile option that'll work with practically any top in your closet.
Not only is it great for lounging and layering under other pieces, but the longline style allows it to double as a top all on its own. Pair it with high-waisted pants and a trenchcoat to recreate this look from Kylie Jenner for a fraction of the price.
Buy It! Maidenform Women's Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette in Paris Nude, $14.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com
Between the bra's stylish look and versatile configurations, it's no surprise that it has more than 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. In reviews, shoppers have said it's "sexy and comfortable" and noted that it's made with soft lace that's not scratchy. One five-star reviewer even claimed it "fit like a mother's hug," raving about the wide band and secure clasp closure that helps it stay in place.
To ensure your bra stays in pristine condition wear after wear, wash it on a gentle cycle inside a garment bag and let it air dry.
The Maidenform bra is available in sizes 34A–40D and can be ordered in seven colors, but only White, Black, and Paris Nude are discounted this deeply. Adding all three shades to your cart comes to $45, which is just slightly more than the original price of one bra. Shop them below!
Buy It! Maidenform Women's Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette in Black, $14.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com
Buy It! Maidenform Women's Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette in White, $13.28 (orig. $40); amazon.com
