Deal Alert! Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Bra,' and It's 50% Off Right Now

If you've grown weary of donning bras built with underwire, you'd hardly be alone. And while you may find it necessary to wear some form of bra for added support, it shouldn't have to be something unduly uncomfortable.

Try the Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette, which is currently up to a whopping 50 percent off at Amazon. The bralette is spun from a mix of nylon and spandex, making it wonderfully lightweight and soft. Complete with a band at the base, the bralette won't roll or ride up, meaning there will be no need to adjust or rework it while it's on. The bralette is finished off with a racerback and a pop of lace on the back.

It also comes with removable cups and adjustable straps, allowing you to customize the bralette to your liking. Plus, it's super lightweight — almost like wearing nothing at all — and has invisible edges that won't poke through your clothes. Shoppers can choose from a fleet of solid colors, including latte, navy, and plum, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this bralette a five-star rating, with many calling it the "perfect bra" that offers both "comfort" and "support." One user said, "I wish I could get this in all the colors of the rainbow because it's my go-to bra for comfort and fit," while another wrote: "It is the most comfortable bra I have ever put on."

A third five-star reviewer called the bralette "hands down the most comfortable and softest bra I've ever worn." After they ordered their first bra, they wrote, "I came back and ordered it in every single color." They added: "It's perfect for tank tops in the summer and the back has a really pretty detail that I don't mind if it shows a little." They finished off by saying, "Buy these bras! They're so soft, it's like you're not even wearing a boob prison."

Head to Amazon to get the Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette while it's up to 50 percent off.

