Deal Alert! Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Bra,' and It's 50% Off Right Now

“I came back and ordered it in every single color”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2022 01:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette
Photo: Amazon

If you've grown weary of donning bras built with underwire, you'd hardly be alone. And while you may find it necessary to wear some form of bra for added support, it shouldn't have to be something unduly uncomfortable.

Try the Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette, which is currently up to a whopping 50 percent off at Amazon. The bralette is spun from a mix of nylon and spandex, making it wonderfully lightweight and soft. Complete with a band at the base, the bralette won't roll or ride up, meaning there will be no need to adjust or rework it while it's on. The bralette is finished off with a racerback and a pop of lace on the back.

It also comes with removable cups and adjustable straps, allowing you to customize the bralette to your liking. Plus, it's super lightweight — almost like wearing nothing at all — and has invisible edges that won't poke through your clothes. Shoppers can choose from a fleet of solid colors, including latte, navy, and plum, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL.

Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette
Amazon

Buy It! Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette, $19.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this bralette a five-star rating, with many calling it the "perfect bra" that offers both "comfort" and "support." One user said, "I wish I could get this in all the colors of the rainbow because it's my go-to bra for comfort and fit," while another wrote: "It is the most comfortable bra I have ever put on."

A third five-star reviewer called the bralette "hands down the most comfortable and softest bra I've ever worn." After they ordered their first bra, they wrote, "I came back and ordered it in every single color." They added: "It's perfect for tank tops in the summer and the back has a really pretty detail that I don't mind if it shows a little." They finished off by saying, "Buy these bras! They're so soft, it's like you're not even wearing a boob prison."

Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette
Amazon

Buy It! Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette, $19.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette while it's up to 50 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Comfy bra round-up
Beat the Prime Day Rush and Snag on Comfy Bras While They're Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Maidenform Women's Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette
This Wireless Convertible Bra Is Backed by Over 1,800 Amazon Shoppers and on Sale for 63% Off
Bras and Underwear Tout
The Best Deals on Bras and Underwear on Amazon Right Now Are on Customer-Loved Styles — Up to 53% Off
Calvin Klein Bralette
Shoppers Say These Calvin Klein Bralettes Are So Comfy, You 'Forget' They're On — and They're Up to 48% Off
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette
Reviewers Praise This Calvin Klein Bralette for Being 'So Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Starting at $14
QUALFORT Women's Cardigan Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Cardigan' — and It's on Sale for as Little as $31
Mirol Blouse
This Basic T-Shirt 'Looks More Expensive Than It Is,' According to Shoppers — and It's as Little as $10
Suuksess high-waisted workout shorts
Shoppers Say They Feel 'Confident' in These Butt-Lifting Workout Shorts, and They're on Sale Now at Amazon
Gihuo Women's Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit
My All-Time Favorite Amazon Fashion Find Is This Pair of Linen Overalls That's on Sale for $20 Right Now
ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
This Chart-Climbing Sweater with 12,700+ Perfect Ratings Is 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
Eyelet Sleeveless Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Flattering' $18 Blouse with Eyelet Details
ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress
This 'Amazingly Flattering' Mini Dress Is a New Amazon Shopper Favorite — and It's as Little as $32
Chuanqi Women's Babydoll Dress
Amazon Shoppers Say This Babydoll Dress Is as 'Cute as a Button,' and It's Up to 59% Off Now
Zesica dress
Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Comfy' Midi Dress That Comes in 22 Colors — and It's on Sale for Up to 46% Off
adidas Women's Training Medium Support Good Level Bra
Shoppers Say These Plus-Size Sports Bras Are 'Super Comfortable' — and They're 40% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Essentials Bralette 2-pack sale
These Amazon Bralettes That Feel 'Like You're Not Wearing Anything' Are $10 Apiece Right Now