Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Has Been Reimagined in Fresh New Spring Colors

You may recall when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the MagicLinen Toscana dress in white way back in the summer of 2019. Linen is a classic clothing material that's lightweight and breathable, so it's no surprise that Markle reached for it when temperatures were heating up. Her summer look was functional, flattering, and accessible at under $100, and quite frankly, we've been daydreaming about the breezy design from the brand ever since.