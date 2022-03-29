Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Has Been Reimagined in Fresh New Spring Colors
Warm weather is upon us, which means it's time to take a page from Meghan Markle's style playbook and embrace all things linen.
You may recall when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the MagicLinen Toscana dress in white way back in the summer of 2019. Linen is a classic clothing material that's lightweight and breathable, so it's no surprise that Markle reached for it when temperatures were heating up. Her summer look was functional, flattering, and accessible at under $100, and quite frankly, we've been daydreaming about the breezy design from the brand ever since.
And just as we're starting to stock up on summer wardrobe essentials, MagicLinen is rolling out its brand new spring collection — really, the timing couldn't be more fitting. As of today, there's plenty more linen love to go around.
The brand is unveiling 30 new designs in 10 stunning shades to kick off spring, including Markle's popular design reimagined in three fresh colors: clay red, teal blue, and woodrose. The sleeveless style (also available in its original core colors of light gray, black, white, and blush pink) has a relaxed fit, an asymmetrical hemline, dainty button closure in the back, and best of all, two roomy pockets.
Other standouts from the spring collection include many more charming summer dresses, like this elegant tiered design and this gorgeous style featuring a smocked bodice. For a slightly more structured take on Markle's legendary white linen dress, try the new Julien shirtdress, which also comes in white and features a flattering cinched waistline and crisp collar. Or snap up several of the brand's versatile separates, like this cool oversized top that can be worn in several ways.
Shop more stylish picks from MagicLinen's new spring collection below — they simply won't let you down when things heat up.
