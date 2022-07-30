A Breezy Linen Dress Once Worn by Meghan Markle Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Hours

Another breezy day-to-night option is this sleeveless jumpsuit, which can be tossed over a swimsuit and worn as a coverup or paired with wedges for date night. The loose silhouette is flattering with an adjustable tie belt and hidden zipper in the back. It also has pockets, which is always a bonus. MagicLinen's flowy beach cardigan can also be worn as a coverup or paired with casual beach pants for a relaxed look.