A Breezy Linen Dress Once Worn by Meghan Markle Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Hours
Whether it's blended into sheets or clothing, linen is summer's fabric of choice for a reason. Not only is it lightweight and breathable on hot days, but it's also versatile, easily dressing up and down — and a high-quality linen brand we once spotted Meghan Markle wearing on a hot day is having a sale you don't want to miss.
Known for its breathable and lightweight linens, MagicLinen is blessing us with a midsummer sale on, well, everything it offers (excluding items already on sale) in honor of its sixth anniversary, from linen tops and pants to linen bedding.
But perhaps what the brand is best known for is the flowy midi dress the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing in 2020 while running errands with Prince Harry. It sold out promptly afterwards, but it's in stock now and just $76, and you can grab it in multiple colors.
All you have to do is use the code 15BDAY at checkout to score 15 percent off all the linen clothing and sheets at the Magic Linen sale, which runs through July 31 — less than 48 hours from this writing. Out of 169 total products on sale as of this writing, we've rounded up the fashion you can't miss.
Clothing Deals at MagicLinen
- MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White, $76 with code 15BDAY (orig. $89)
- MagicLinen Lightweight Linen Shirt in White, $68 with code 15BDAY (orig. $79)
- MagicLinen Linen Beach Shirt Taos, $74 with code 15BDAY (orig. $86)
- MagicLinen Wide Linen Pants Banff in Black, $79 with code 15BDAY (orig. $92)
- MagicLinen Linen Crop Top in Clay, $46 with code 15BDAY (orig. $54)
- MagicLinen Linen Midi Skirt in Black, $63 with code 15BDAY (orig. $74)
- MagicLinen Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit in Teal Blue, $91 with code 15BDAY (orig. $106)
Whether you're heading to the beach, enjoying drinks at a rooftop happy hour, or running errands (perhaps in Beverly Hills, á la Meghan?), airy dresses are a must-have for summer.
MagicLinen's Royal Toscana Linen Dress, which is the dress Meghan Markle wore, is a summer staple with its lightweight fabric, sleeveless cut, and scoop-neck top. It's just $76 with the promo code, and you can get it in multiple colors, like black, light pink, and teal blue.
Another breezy day-to-night option is this sleeveless jumpsuit, which can be tossed over a swimsuit and worn as a coverup or paired with wedges for date night. The loose silhouette is flattering with an adjustable tie belt and hidden zipper in the back. It also has pockets, which is always a bonus. MagicLinen's flowy beach cardigan can also be worn as a coverup or paired with casual beach pants for a relaxed look.
If you're constantly sweating in and looking for breezy tops, this isale has a few breathable options, like this classic sleeveless crop top. Choosing the right size for it is so easy — the site has a simple sizing questionnaire that helps you find the perfect fit after answering a few questions related to height, physique, and age.
And if you're keen on embodying more of Meghan Markle's summer style, consider MagicLinen's loose white linen blouse — a style the duchess seems to be favoring this season.
No matter what your summer plans are, MagicLinen's sale can help keep you cute, cool, and comfortable for a bit less than usual. Don't forget to use the code 15BDAY, and be sure to check out before Sunday, July 31 — yup, that means you've got just hours left.
Buy It! MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White, $76 with code 15BDAY (orig. $89); magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit in Teal Blue, $91 with code 15BDAY (orig. $106); magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Linen Midi Skirt in Black, $63 with code 15BDAY (orig. $74); magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Lightweight Linen Shirt in White, $68 with code 15BDAY (orig. $79); magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Linen Crop Top in Clay, $46 with code 15BDAY (orig. $54); magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Linen Beach Shirt Taos, $74 with code 15BDAY(orig. $86); magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Wide Linen Pants Banff in Black, $79 with code 15BDAY (orig. $92); magiclinen.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- A Breezy Linen Dress Once Worn by Meghan Markle Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Hours
- Reviewers Say This Ice Maker Is 'Wonderful During a Heat Wave' — and It's on Sale for Just $91
- So Many Sneakers Worn by Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Are on Sale Right Now, It's Almost Overwhelming
- This Internet-Favorite Shoe Brand Dropped a Special Sneaker Collab That's Bound to Sell Out