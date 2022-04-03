Madewell Just Put More Than 700 Spring Styles on Sale for Up to 40% Off
If you're itching to make some upgrades to your spring closet, we suggest heading to Madewell for some shopping (and savings!) this weekend.
Right now, Madewell is having a big spring sale on more than 700 styles (and no, that's not a typo). With code YESPLS, you can save up to 40 percent on tops, dresses, swimwear, sandals, and more. Whether you're taking a tropical vacation or heading back to the office, there's something on sale for every occasion. You can shop the sale by percentage off or item category, but if you need some help getting started, keep scrolling for some of our favorite deals.
11 Spring Style Deals at Madewell
Now's a great time to trade your winter coat for lightweight outerwear, as there are plenty of cute options on sale — including a denim jacket that Meghan Markle has worn. Customers are big fans of the "light and comfortable" fitted jacket, evidenced by its hundreds of glowing reviews. For warmer days that call for a lighter layer, opt for this cropped cardigan with a boxy fit. It comes in three colors and sizes XXS to XXL.
Buy It! The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $94.40 with code YESPLS (orig. $118); madewell.com
Buy It! Clemence Cropped Cardigan Sweater, $78.40 with code YESPLS (orig. $98); madewell.com
The sale also has a slew of deals on the brand's signature: denim. Of the plenty of jeans marked down for spring and summer, you can't go wrong with this pair of best-selling cotton jean shorts. The high-rise shorts feature a fray hem and distress detailing for a worn-in look.
Buy It! The Momjean Short in Lands Wash, $59.60 with code YESPLS (orig. $74.50); madewell.com
Whether you're headed to a beach, a pool, or a lake, you can take your pick from on-sale swimwear. Customers keep adding this one-piece swimsuit that they call "flattering" and "comfortable" to their carts. It has a cutout that hits right above the belly button, offering a classy way to show some skin.
Buy It! Madewell Second Wave Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $55.60 (orig. $69.50) with code YESPLS; madewell.com
In the accessories department, there are deals on comfortable footwear you can wear through summer, including these slides with a molded footbed made of cushy padding. Headed back to the office with a laptop to lug? A tote bag is a must: Available in five colors, this top-rated tote bag has a laptop compartment, zipper closure, and multiple pockets.
Keep scrolling for more incredible discounts from Madewell's spring sale. Popular styles are already flying off (virtual) shelves, though, so go ahead and pick up whatever you're eyeing — just remember to use code YESPLS at checkout.
Buy It! The Charley Double Strap Slide Sandal, $88 with code YESPLS (orig. $110); madewell.com
Buy It! The (Re)sourced Tote Bag, $78.40 with code YESPLS (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Poplin Lizzie Babydoll Dress, $82.60 with code YESPLS (orig. $118); madewell.com
Buy It! Embroidered Smock Waist Mini Skirt, $52.80 with code YESPLS (orig. $88); madewell.com
Buy It! V-neck Pocket Shirt in Cross-Stitch Floral, $63.60 with code YESPLS (orig. $79.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Square-Neck Smocked Top in Dotted Vines, $65.50 with code YESPLS (orig. $82); madewell.com
Buy It! Plaid Tie-Waist Midi Dress, $89.60 with code YESPLS (orig. $128); madewell.com
