Madewell is here to help give your seasonal staples a major upgrade with its Secret Stock Sale. Through July 21, you can score breezy summer dresses, open-toe sandals, flowy skirts, and more summer must-haves for up to 60 percent off with code CLASSIFIED. The sale includes some of the brand's best-selling items, like the Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash, down to $66, and the Lightspun Butterfly Square-Neck Mini Dress, which you can score for as little as $42.