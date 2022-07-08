Madewell's Secret Stock Sale Is Back, and Customer Favorites Are Up to 60% Off
Feeling bored of your summer wardrobe already?
Madewell is here to help give your seasonal staples a major upgrade with its Secret Stock Sale. Through July 21, you can score breezy summer dresses, open-toe sandals, flowy skirts, and more summer must-haves for up to 60 percent off with code CLASSIFIED. The sale includes some of the brand's best-selling items, like the Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash, down to $66, and the Lightspun Butterfly Square-Neck Mini Dress, which you can score for as little as $42.
A few pieces Meghan Markle has worn over the years are discounted too, including The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash. It's now just $35, and the lightweight jacket is clearly a staple piece for the Duchess of Sussex, as she's been seen in it as early as 2017, then again while on royal tour in 2019, when she paired it with the popular The Canvas Medium Transport Tote in Army Green, which is $63 right now.
Shop the Best Madewell Stock Sale Deals
- The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $34.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $118)
- The Perfect Jean Short in Fiore Wash, $52.15 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $84.50)
- The Puff Maggie Sandal, $34.99–$43.39 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $78)
- Lightspun Butterfly Square-Neck Mini Dress, $41.99–$52.15 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $88)
- The Canvas Medium Transport Tote, $62.65 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $98)
- The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash, $66.15 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $138)
- Packable Braided Straw Hat, $24.85 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $39.50)
- The Knotted Crossbody Bag in Woven Leather, $76.65 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $118)
- Softfade Cotton V-Neck Crop Tee, $11.89–$17.49 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $35)
- Button-Front Smocked Back Top in Piccola Floral, $48.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $88)
- Pull-On Swing Mini Skirt in Piccola Floral, $41.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $79.50)
Breezy, lightweight fabrics are essential for staying cool on hot days, and Madewell placed a ton of breathable styles on sale. Take the Softfade Cotton V-Neck Crop Tee, which features a deep scoop V-neck and is made of a light cotton material to let your skin breathe. You can dress this versatile top up or down, as it pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, or even a skirt; prices range from $12 to $18 depending on which color you choose.
If you're in the market for something flowy, check out the Lightspun Butterfly Square-Neck Mini Dress. Inspired by the brand's best-selling Butterfly top, this A-line dress has a square neckline and flutter sleeves, and all three colors (black, blue, and coral) are on discount. You can also slip into the Pull-On Swing Mini Skirt in Piccola Floral, which is made from soft and sustainable challis fabric and is nearly $40 off right now.
If your jean shorts are looking run down, consider The Perfect Jean Short in Fiore Wash. More than 2,000 Madewell shoppers have added the shorts to their carts in the past week thanks to the high-cut style and stretchy material that's both stylish and comfortable.
In fact, you can snag a number of high-quality denim pieces at a heavy discount, like the best-selling Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash. The trendy jeans are more than $70 off and offer a relaxed vibe with heritage stretch denim and a small knee slit.
Finally, It's not summer without sandals, and Madewell's sale placed a dozen of cute styles on markdown, like the The Puff Maggie Sandal. The best-selling sandal comes with supportive insoles and padded nubuck straps.
The Madewell Secret Stock Sale just started, but several pieces are bound to sell out soon. So scroll down to snag these deals and finish the summer in style.
