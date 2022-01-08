Madewell Just Launched a Secret Sale, and You Can Score Up to 70% Off More Than 1,200 Items
Now that the holiday shopping season is over, it's a great time to pick up some finds for yourself. If you're looking to update your wardrobe this year, we suggest checking out Madewell's Secret Stock Sale.
As part of the promotion, the Meghan Markle-approved brand is offering an extra 40 percent off more than 1,200 sale items. With the double discount, you can score up to 70 percent savings on jeans, shoes, sweaters, outwear, and much more. To snag these deals, all you have to do is enter code CLASSIFIED in the promo code box at checkout.
Shop Madewell's Secret Stock Sale:
- The Perfect Vintage Jean in Banner Wash, $56.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $128)
- The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash, $59.10 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $135)
- Waffleback Branner Shirt-Jacket, $38.70 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $88)
- Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $35.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $98)
- MWL Betterterry Jogger Sweatpants, $22.19–$25.19 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $69.50)
- (Re)sourced Brushed Side-Button Relaxed Sweatshirt, $32.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $79.50)
- Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie, $11.99–$14.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $38)
- The Julien Lace-Up Lugsole Boot, $101.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $228)
- (Re)sourced Fleece Crop Cardigan, $41.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $98)
- Corduroy Ensley Quilted Jacket, $80.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $168)
- Lightspun Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Swing Shirt in Heisley Plaid, $26.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $88)
- (Re)sourced Oversized Scarf, $23.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $55)
Plenty of best-selling jeans are on major mark down, like this pair of Perfect Vintage jeans that lives up to its name, according to customers. The high-waisted jeans feature a tapered leg and a little bit of stretch. Right now, they're marked down from $128 to $57. If you're looking for a similar fit but with more room in the hip and thigh area, check out the Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean that's on sale for a little more than $59.
Buy It! The Perfect Vintage Jean in Banner Wash, $56.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $128); madewell.com
You can also save big on popular tops, including this best-selling shirt-jacket that's made of plush waffle cotton. Featuring a long fit and two side pockets, it's great for layering and keeping you warm. Another can't-miss markdown is this boxy ribbed sweater made of soft yarn. Normally, it costs $98, but it's on sale for $36 with the promotion.
Buy It! Waffleback Branner Shirt-Jacket, $38.70 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $88); madewell.com
Buy It! Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $35.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $98); madewell.com
If you're in the market for cozy pieces, take a look at the loungewear on sale. Made mostly of cotton and some polyester, the fabric of this pair of hybrid jogger sweatpants is brushed on both sides for extra comfort. The pants are currently available in seven colors and are on sale for as low as $22 and some change. Plus, you can save 58 percent on this fuzzy sweatshirt that has a relaxed fit and three buttons along the right and left bottom sides for added interest.
Buy It! (Re)sourced Brushed Side-Button Relaxed Sweatshirt, $32.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $79.50); madewell.com
There are also deals on accessories and shoes that will keep you warm and comfortable. Another best-seller, this cuffed wool beanie is on sale for as low as $12. This pair of lace-up combat boots is also on major sale. The best part? The leather boots have padded insoles that are super cushy. "These boots are extremely comfortable and didn't need any breaking in," one customer wrote. "How amazing is that? I wore them for eight hours and experienced no pain or blisters."
Buy It! Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie, $11.99–$14.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $38); madewell.com
Buy It! The Julien Lace-Up Lugsole Boot, $101.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $228); madewell.com
The Secret Stock Sale ends on January 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET, but a lot of pieces are already selling out. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite markdowns before heading to Madewell to browse the full sale. Just keep in mind that some purchases made through the promotion are final sale.
Buy It! The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash, $59.10 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $135); madewell.com
Buy It! MWL Betterterry Jogger Sweatpants, $22.19–$25.19 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $69.50); madewell.com
Buy It! (Re)sourced Fleece Crop Cardigan, $41.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Corduroy Ensley Quilted Jacket, $80.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $168); madewell.com
Buy It! Lightspun Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Swing Shirt in Heisley Plaid, $26.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $88); madewell.com
Buy It! (Re)sourced Oversized Scarf, $23.99 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $55); madewell.com
- Madewell Just Launched a Secret Sale, and You Can Score Up to 70% Off More Than 1,200 Items
- One Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute, and It's Now Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday
- Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Top-Fill Humidifier That's 'So, So, So Quiet' — and It's on Sale
- Amazon's Best-Selling Ice Melt Is Safe for Your Pet's Paws, and Shoppers Call It 'a Lifesaver After a Storm'