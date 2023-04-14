These New Wide-Leg Madewell Jeans Remind Us of Anne Hathaway's Parisian Pair, and They're Doubly Discounted Right Now

Wide-leg jeans are all the rage right now, and Madewell just dropped a new pair that's bound to become a best-seller — and then they discounted it. Twice.

Madewell's new wide-leg jeans are the widest silhouette the brand has ever designed, and they closely resemble the pair Anne Hathaway wore in Paris back in February. The Devil Wears Prada actress strutted through the French capital in the flattering denim style, metallic booties, and a navy trench coat, looking like her iconic character Andy Sachs.

Getty Images / Madewell

With a high-waisted fit, a classic medium blue wash, and a comfy, roomy leg, these Madewell jeans have all the makings of a fan-favorite pair. In the last week, more than 2,000 shoppers have added the jeans to their carts, according to the brand, so there's no time to waste — or your size will be gone. Snag these wide-leg jeans while they're doubly discounted to $74, which is a total steal for high-quality denim from Madewell.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Super Wide-Leg Jeans in Lessard Wash, $74.19 (orig. $118); madewell.com

These are far from the only Madewell jeans on sale right now — the brand is currently offering an additional 30 percent off everything already marked down with Madewell promo code ELEVATE. The brand's sale section is brimming with more than 1,500 best-selling dresses, bags, shoes, and yes, jeans. Find your new go-to spring styles on sale at Madewell below.

Madewell Sale Spring 2023

One of the best parts about spring is trading your sweaters for sundresses, and Madewell has plenty of pretty options on sale. This puff-sleeve midi dress with pockets screams "spring and summer staple." Featuring a flattering smocked bodice, this dress is fitting for everything from brunch to baby showers. It's so popular, the petite and plus sizes are already sold out, but standard options are still in stock — for now.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Lucie Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $75.59 (orig. $128); madewell.com

This floral tiered midi dress also features puff sleeves, but its open back with a flirty tie really steals the show. With a plaid pattern, embroidered top, and crisscross bow-tie back, you'll definitely turn heads in this showstopping maxi dress. And if you're looking for a killer mini, this denim dress is begging to be worn on date night with knee-high boots.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Denim Margie Mini Dress in Bevy Wash, $76.65 (orig. $118); madewell.com

Best-selling shoes are majorly on sale, too, like these leather slides with a puffy sole and cool intertwined straps and these funky fisherman mules. Plus, these leather block heel sandals would complement any sundress or jeans-and-blouse combination you put together, whether for the office or after hours.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Saige Double-Strap Sandal in Leather, $89.95 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Literally a thousand other popular picks are on sale at Madewell, but only until April 17. Sizes are selling out fast, so take advantage of these double discounts while you can and give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh by shopping below.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Relaxed Polo Tee, $13.99 (orig. $45); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Super Wide-Leg Jeans in Parson Wash: Inset Edition, $50 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Puff-Sleeve Open-Back Midi Dress in Flora Field, $73.49 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Signature Poplin Side-Button Midi Skirt, $62.65 (orig. $98); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Balloon Jeans in Grandile Wash, $75 (orig. $148); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Embroidered Cicely Tiered Midi Dress in Plaid, $89.95 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.