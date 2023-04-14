Lifestyle Fashion These New Wide-Leg Madewell Jeans Remind Us of Anne Hathaway's Parisian Pair, and They're Doubly Discounted Right Now And so are over 1,500 other spring styles By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images / Tyler Roeland Wide-leg jeans are all the rage right now, and Madewell just dropped a new pair that's bound to become a best-seller — and then they discounted it. Twice. Madewell's new wide-leg jeans are the widest silhouette the brand has ever designed, and they closely resemble the pair Anne Hathaway wore in Paris back in February. The Devil Wears Prada actress strutted through the French capital in the flattering denim style, metallic booties, and a navy trench coat, looking like her iconic character Andy Sachs. Getty Images / Madewell With a high-waisted fit, a classic medium blue wash, and a comfy, roomy leg, these Madewell jeans have all the makings of a fan-favorite pair. In the last week, more than 2,000 shoppers have added the jeans to their carts, according to the brand, so there's no time to waste — or your size will be gone. Snag these wide-leg jeans while they're doubly discounted to $74, which is a total steal for high-quality denim from Madewell. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Super Wide-Leg Jeans in Lessard Wash, $74.19 (orig. $118); madewell.com These are far from the only Madewell jeans on sale right now — the brand is currently offering an additional 30 percent off everything already marked down with Madewell promo code ELEVATE. The brand's sale section is brimming with more than 1,500 best-selling dresses, bags, shoes, and yes, jeans. Find your new go-to spring styles on sale at Madewell below. Madewell Sale Spring 2023 Madewell Denim Margie Mini Dress in Bevy Wash, $76.65 (orig. $118) Madewell the Saige Double-Strap Sandal in Leather, $89.95 (orig. $138) Madewell Puff-Sleeve Open-Back Midi Dress in Flora Field, $73.49 (orig. $138) Madewell Signature Poplin Side-Button Midi Skirt, $62.65 (orig. $98) Madewell Sophia Cami Tiered Midi Dress in Colorblock, $115.15 (orig. $178) Madewell Relaxed Polo Tee, $13.99 (orig. $45) Madewell Super Wide-Leg Jeans in Parson Wash: Inset Edition, $50 (orig. $138) Madewell Balloon Jeans in Grandile Wash, $75 (orig. $148) Madewell Embroidered Cicely Tiered Midi Dress in Plaid, $89.95 (orig. $138) Madewell Lucie Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $75.59 (orig. $128) Move Over, Jean Jacket: Katharine McPhee Is Making a Case for Denim Shirts — Snag the Style Starting at $28 One of the best parts about spring is trading your sweaters for sundresses, and Madewell has plenty of pretty options on sale. This puff-sleeve midi dress with pockets screams "spring and summer staple." Featuring a flattering smocked bodice, this dress is fitting for everything from brunch to baby showers. It's so popular, the petite and plus sizes are already sold out, but standard options are still in stock — for now. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Lucie Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $75.59 (orig. $128); madewell.com This floral tiered midi dress also features puff sleeves, but its open back with a flirty tie really steals the show. With a plaid pattern, embroidered top, and crisscross bow-tie back, you'll definitely turn heads in this showstopping maxi dress. And if you're looking for a killer mini, this denim dress is begging to be worn on date night with knee-high boots. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Denim Margie Mini Dress in Bevy Wash, $76.65 (orig. $118); madewell.com Best-selling shoes are majorly on sale, too, like these leather slides with a puffy sole and cool intertwined straps and these funky fisherman mules. Plus, these leather block heel sandals would complement any sundress or jeans-and-blouse combination you put together, whether for the office or after hours. Madewell Buy It! Madewell the Saige Double-Strap Sandal in Leather, $89.95 (orig. $138); madewell.com Literally a thousand other popular picks are on sale at Madewell, but only until April 17. Sizes are selling out fast, so take advantage of these double discounts while you can and give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh by shopping below. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Relaxed Polo Tee, $13.99 (orig. $45); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Super Wide-Leg Jeans in Parson Wash: Inset Edition, $50 (orig. $138); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Puff-Sleeve Open-Back Midi Dress in Flora Field, $73.49 (orig. $138); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Signature Poplin Side-Button Midi Skirt, $62.65 (orig. $98); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Balloon Jeans in Grandile Wash, $75 (orig. $148); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Embroidered Cicely Tiered Midi Dress in Plaid, $89.95 (orig. $138); madewell.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress with 'Darling' Puff Sleeves Is on Sale for Just $22 Lilly Pulitzer Printed Dresses, Eyelet Tops, and More Are 30% Off — but Only for a Few Days