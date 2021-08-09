Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jeans Are So Good, a Pair Sells Every Other Minute
Fall is just around the corner, which means there's never been a better time to add a new pair of jeans to your wardrobe. For many of us, it's been a while (er, maybe more than a year?) since we've actually zipped on a proper pair of jeans, but now we're more motivated than ever to find an of-the-moment pair that fits well and flatters all body shapes.
Enter, Madewell. The laidback, effortlessly cool fashion label has been quietly selling a pair of jeans from its Perfect Vintage collection every other minute for the past five years, according to a rep for the brand. And admittedly, it took us a minute to wrap our heads around that staggering stat, but after some highly critical shopping analysis, we totally get it now. There's a lot to love about these customer-favorite jeans, so we can see why they're flying off shelves at record speed.
The Perfect Vintage Jeans (or PVJ) collection consists of about 40 styles, including distressed and worn-in options in both standard and plus sizes, not to mention a wide range of appealing washes. Each pair has a high-rise fit and a cropped inseam, which means they can be worn off the rack with nary an alteration. As you scroll through the best-selling styles, there's simply no shortage of eye-catching cuts, details, and colors to choose from. Call us crazy, but each pair somehow started to look better than the next, which led to a very full shopping cart.
Suddenly, that enviable sales record started to make a whole lot of sense.
And this just in: Madewell unveiled a brand new Perfect Vintage High-Rise Straight Jean style that you can shop as of today, August 9. If you've been on the fence about the '90s straight-leg denim trend, now's the time to jump on board and put those skinnies away for another season.
This throwback style features perfectly worn-in denim with just the right amount of stretch to keep you comfortable all day, and it miraculously looks both modern and nostalgic at the same time. With a subtly tapered leg and the brand's signature magic pockets — an extra layer of stretchy fabric to ensure smooth lines that hold you in — this fresh addition might just become our favorite of the bunch.
Shop the new straight leg styles from Madewell's popular Perfect Vintage collection, below.
