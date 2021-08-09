Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jeans Are So Good, a Pair Sells Every Other Minute

The Perfect Vintage Jeans (or PVJ) collection consists of about 40 styles, including distressed and worn-in options in both standard and plus sizes, not to mention a wide range of appealing washes. Each pair has a high-rise fit and a cropped inseam, which means they can be worn off the rack with nary an alteration. As you scroll through the best-selling styles, there's simply no shortage of eye-catching cuts, details, and colors to choose from. Call us crazy, but each pair somehow started to look better than the next, which led to a very full shopping cart.