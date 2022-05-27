Madewell's Memorial Day Weekend Sale Includes Ruffle Dresses, Denim, and a Bag Once Spotted on Meghan Markle
Memorial Day weekend is exciting for many reasons: It's the unofficial start to summer, it provides an extra day off the clock, and lots of sites offer major sales, including Madewell.
In honor of the holiday weekend, Madewell just marked down everything by 25 percent, so you can start off the summer by refreshing your wardrobe with staple denim, comfy sandals, and trendy dresses — all at discounted prices — through Monday, May 30. Simply enter Madewell promo code "LONGWEEKEND" at checkout, and a 25 percent discount will automatically be applied.
Madewell is perhaps best-known for its high-quality denim that will last you years of wear, but the brand has been praised for its functional bags too — like the spacious tote Meghan Markle has carried. The Madewell Transport Tote, which typically costs $98, is already on sale, and with the Memorial Day markdown, it's going for just $67 right now.
The Duchess of Sussex's exact denim jacket is also discounted, but it's only available in three sizes, so hurry! Fellow celebs like Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale have been spotted in the brand's casual clothing over the years, too. Shop more Madewell dresses, jeans, and shoes on sale below.
Madewell Dresses on Sale:
Summer 2022 dress styles are all about the romance: ruffles, smocked bodices, and tiered skirts are all the rage, and we're here for it. Madewell is chock-full of mini, midi, and maxi dresses featuring these feminine details, like this seersucker pick with puff sleeves and a back cutout. This breezy midi dress, on the other hand, includes tie straps and a sweetheart neckline, making it a perfect pick for a casual summer wedding guest dress.
- Madewell Lucie Tie-Strap Tiered Midi Dress in Florentine Floral, $101.25 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig $135)
- Madewell Jacquard Button Front Mini Dress in Gingham Check, $73.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $98)
- Madewell Sophia Smocked Midi Dress in Florentine Floral, $103.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $138)
- Madewell Linen Blend Lucie Smocked Tank Mini Dress in Painted Seashells, $96 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $128)
- Madewell Ruffle-Strap Tiered Midi Dress in Wild Calendula Block-Print, $103.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $138)
- Madewell Seersucker Puff-Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress, $96 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $128)
- Madewell Lightspun Belted Safari Romper, $88.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $118)
Madewell Bags and Shoes on Sale:
Unlike your trusty denim supply, your shoe collection could use a revamp each year. Madewell offers a wide variety of stylish footwear, from summer-ready slides to staple sneakers and trendy loafers. We have our eyes on these strappy leather sandals that will pair perfectly with both sundresses and shorts this summer.
- Madewell Women's Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, $141 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $188)
- Madewell the Natasha Flatform Sandal, $96 with code LONGWEEKEND(orig. $128)
- Madewell the Corrine Lugsole Loafer, $118.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $158)
- Madewell the Addie Sandal, $88.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $118)
Madewell Denim on Sale:
There's nothing quite like finding a pair of jeans that fits you like a glove, and Madewell denim often gets the job done. You can't go wrong with the best-selling Perfect Vintage Jean, a flattering high-rise mom jean style that's on sale for $96. Or, try the cutoff version — which is on sale for less than $50 — for a classic pair of denim shorts you'll wear on repeat in the coming months.
- Madewell Pull-On Relaxed Jeans in White, $73.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $98)
- Madewell the Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsworth Wash, $96 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $128)
- Madewell the Perfect Jean Short in Burnett Wash: Tencel Lyocell Edition, $48.37 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $74.50)
Shop more from the Madewell Memorial Day weekend sale while the discount applies below!
Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Jean Short in Burnett Wash: TENCEL Lyocell Edition, $48.37 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $74.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Jacquard Button Front Mini Dress in Gingham Check, $73.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Pull-On Relaxed Jeans in White, $73.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell the Addie Sandal, $88.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $118); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Lightspun Belted Safari Romper, $88.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $118); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell the Natasha Flatform Sandal, $96 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Seersucker Puff-Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress, $96 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsworth Wash, $96 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Linen Blend Lucie Smocked Tank Mini Dress in Painted Seashells, $96 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Lucie Tie-Strap Tiered Midi Dress in Florentine Floral, $101.25 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig $135); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Ruffle-Strap Tiered Midi Dress in Wild Calendula Block-Print, $103.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $138); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Sophia Smocked Midi Dress in Florentine Floral, $103.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $138); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell the Corrine Lugsole Loafer, $118.50 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $158); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Women's Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, $141 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $188); madewell.com
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale