There Are 100 Jeans on Sale at Madewell Right Now for Just $50, but Only for 2 More Days
We have a love-hate relationship with our jeans. They can be worn with so many pieces we already own and we love how flattering they are. But they're also one of the most expensive items in our wardrobe — which is why we were excited to learn that Madewell put a bunch of its jeans on sale, including best-sellers that have double discounts.
Through July 21, you can score select styles for just $50 when you use code CLASSIFIED at check out. And if you see one of your favorite pairs included, we suggest adding it to your virtual cart ASAP because hundreds of other shoppers are stocking up right now, too.
Keep scrolling to see our favorite jeans on sale at Madewell — for up to 64 percent off!
The Best Madewell Jeans on Sale
- The Perfect Vintage Jean in Coney Wash Destroyed Edtion, $50 (orig. $138)
- Pull-on Relaxed Jeans in Lisford Wash, $50 (orig. $98)
- Stovepipe Jeans in Banberry Wash Raw Hem Edition, $50 (orig. $128)
- The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Verwood Wash, $50 (orig. 138)
- The Mom Jean in Bloomfield Wash Tencel Denim Edition, $50 (orig. $98)
- Plus Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Lanette Wash, $50 (orig. $128)
- Tall Perfect Vintage Jean in Finney Wash, $50 (orig. $138)
- The Girl Jean in Berryton Wash Distressed Edition, $50 (orig. $88)
- The Slim Boyfriend Jean in Tile White, $50 (orig. $128)
- 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Bradfield Wash, $50 (orig. $138)
- Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Dorrance Wash Tencel Denim Edition, $50 (orig. $138)
- High-Rise Flare Jeans in Caine Wash, $50 (orig. $128)
Looking for a pair to wear this summer? Then you're in luck: Madewell has lots of options available, like these distressed mom jeans or these low-rise boyfriend jeans. Both of them are more than $75 off and come in light colors (white and a faded light blue) that shoppers said are "perfect for summer." They're also made with a bit of stretch and can be tossed in the washing machine (note: The brand recommends against using bleach when you wash the white boyfriend jeans).
The sale even includes some styles that are comfortable enough to lounge around in. Case in point? These relaxed straight-leg jeans, which have an elastic waistband and are made to feel like a mix between joggers and sweatpants. They're available in sizes XS-4X and four fits, and come with four convenient pockets. Shoppers love that the jeans are "more polished" than sweats so they can be worn while running errands, traveling, and working from home.
And if you prefer a wider cut, consider the Cali Demi-Boot jeans. The popular jeans were already discounted to $95, but right now you can save even more money on them. They're designed with a cropped length that will help keep you cool during warmer months, and when the weather cools down, the flared jeans will perfectly complement your favorite pair of boots.
Shop more Madewell jeans below before this coupon disappears in two days.
