There Are 100 Jeans on Sale at Madewell Right Now for Just $50, but Only for 2 More Days

Here’s how to score up to 64 percent off
By Lindsey Greenfeld July 20, 2022 07:30 AM
We have a love-hate relationship with our jeans. They can be worn with so many pieces we already own and we love how flattering they are. But they're also one of the most expensive items in our wardrobe — which is why we were excited to learn that Madewell put a bunch of its jeans on sale, including best-sellers that have double discounts.

Through July 21, you can score select styles for just $50 when you use code CLASSIFIED at check out. And if you see one of your favorite pairs included, we suggest adding it to your virtual cart ASAP because hundreds of other shoppers are stocking up right now, too.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite jeans on sale at Madewell — for up to 64 percent off!

The Best Madewell Jeans on Sale

Looking for a pair to wear this summer? Then you're in luck: Madewell has lots of options available, like these distressed mom jeans or these low-rise boyfriend jeans. Both of them are more than $75 off and come in light colors (white and a faded light blue) that shoppers said are "perfect for summer." They're also made with a bit of stretch and can be tossed in the washing machine (note: The brand recommends against using bleach when you wash the white boyfriend jeans).

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean in Coney Wash Destroyed Edition, $50 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $138); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell The Slim Boy Jean in Tile White, $50 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $128); madewell.com

The sale even includes some styles that are comfortable enough to lounge around in. Case in point? These relaxed straight-leg jeans, which have an elastic waistband and are made to feel like a mix between joggers and sweatpants. They're available in sizes XS-4X and four fits, and come with four convenient pockets. Shoppers love that the jeans are "more polished" than sweats so they can be worn while running errands, traveling, and working from home.

Buy It! Madewell Pull-on Relaxed Jeans in Lisford Wash, $50 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $98); madewell.com

And if you prefer a wider cut, consider the Cali Demi-Boot jeans. The popular jeans were already discounted to $95, but right now you can save even more money on them. They're designed with a cropped length that will help keep you cool during warmer months, and when the weather cools down, the flared jeans will perfectly complement your favorite pair of boots.

Shop more Madewell jeans below before this coupon disappears in two days.

Buy It! Madewell High-Rise Flare Jeans in Caine Wash, $50 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell Stovepipe Jeans in Banberry Wash Raw-Hem Edition, $50 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell Plus Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Lanette Wash, $50 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Verwood Wash, $50 with code CLASSIFIED (orig. $138); madewell.com

