12 Must-Have Maternity Styles from Madewell's Huge Spring Sale, According to a Pregnant Writer 

Like many pregnant people, I've put off buying a lot of maternity wear for as long as I possibly can, pushing my pre-pregnancy pants to the limit and basically living in pajamas when I'm around the house. But now that I'm rolling into my 28th week (yikes), I'm busting out of just about everything in my closet, and even my stretchiest pair of black leggings is telling me it's time.

The good news? Madewell is having a major sale right now, offering Insiders 25 percent off everything (yes, everything) through March 27. And, best of all, the maternity assortment is *chef's kiss.* To become an Insider and access these discounts, all you have to do is sign up for an account — which is absolutely free.

I scoped out the Madewell Insiders Event for the best maternity deals and found some true must-haves that I'll be wearing throughout the rest of my pregnancy (and beyond). Keep scrolling for my top picks, which start at just $41.

Best Maternity Deals from Madewell's Insider Event

If you're anything like me, you stopped trying to squeeze into your pre-pregnancy jeans a while ago. But just because you're growing a human inside of you doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to jeans forever. Madewell's Maternity Over-the-Belly Skinny Jeans are made with premium stretch denim that hugs the body in all the right places without feeling too constricting. Plus, the fabric is designed to "bounce back," so the pants won't sag or slip down as you go about your day.

"After trying different types of maternity jeans, these are by far the best ones I have bought," one customer raved. "The band is stretchy and the jean panel in the back gives you the ability to have something to grab onto when pulling them up. Definitely would recommend buying!"

This one isn't a best-seller for nothing. The Central Drapey Shirt is one of those year-round wardrobe staples that's flattering on nearly every body, pregnant or not. Which is probably why it has hundreds of positive reviews from customers.

One customer gave it a 10 out of 10, calling their "favorite shirt of all time." And aside from being highly versatile, they also noted that the shirt is "very flattering, especially if you have a bigger chest, which is not true of all button downs."

Dressing up can get pretty tricky when you're pregnant. If you're in need of some new work clothes, these roomy straight-leg pants are worth it. They look professional but are deceptively comfortable thanks to the intentionally baggy style and elastic waistband that'll accommodate your growing belly. The linen-blend pants can be worn well after the baby is here, too.

One Madewell customer said they're "so breezy and effortlessly cool" that "They're all I want to wear now!"

Keep scrolling for more of the best maternity deals from Madewell's spring Insider sale before it ends on Sunday.

