Madewell Put More Than 1,200 Pieces on Sale, Including a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket
Whether you're looking for last-minute gift ideas or wardrobe refreshes for the winter, Madewell's holiday sale has you covered.
This weekend, the brand is offering 25 percent off more than 1,200 items, including comfy shoes, holiday dresses, warm jackets, sparkly jewelry, and more. Even better, the massive sale also features 50 percent off a whole host of cozy sweaters. Just use code HOLLYJOLLY at checkout to score these incredible savings.
Shop Madewell's Holiday Sale:
- The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $88.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $118)
- Snap-Front Sweatshirt Puffer Jacket, $133.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $178)
- Dillon Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $39.75 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $79.50)
- Delwood Fair Isle Pullover Sweater, $55 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $110)
- Court Sneakers in White Leather, $73.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $98)
- The Transport Camera Bag, $96 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $128)
- Shimmer Statement Earrings, $27 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $36)
- Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set, $73.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $98)
- Five-Pack Satin Skinny Scrunchy Set, $16.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $22)
- The Citywalk Lugsole Chelsea Boot in Leather, $148.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $198)
- Aidy Square-Neck Tiered Midi Floral Dress in Orchard Floral, $103.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $138)
- Chunky Cuffed Beanie, $36 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $48)
- MWL Fleecelayer Shirt-Jacket, $66 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $88)
- Two-Pack Tiny Bows Ankle Sock, $12.37 with code HOLLYJOLLY(orig. ($16.50)
- Deacon Cable Knit Mockneck Sweater in Stripe, $55 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $110)
The sale has markdowns on all kinds of outwear for the colder days ahead, including this denim jacket that Meghan Markle has worn multiple times. The best-selling jacket is also a hit with hundreds of customers, with many calling it "the perfect denim jacket." And if you're in the market for warmer outerwear? This ultra-comfortable quilted jacket is a hybrid of a puffer jacket and a sweatshirt.
Buy It! The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $88.50 with promo code (orig. $118); madewell.com
With a slew of sweaters half off (and sweater weather in full swing!), there's no better time to pick up the closet essential. Available in six colors, the Dillon Mockneck Pullover Sweater is made of soft yarn and features a stitched V design at the neck. If you're looking for a statement piece with a nod to a classic holiday design, check out the colorful Delwood Fair Isle Pullover Sweater.
You can save big on other cozy wardrobe staples, like the brand's newest sneakers that have a cushy sole. Shoppers say the sneakers are so comfortable, they can walk in them all day. They also call out they're versatile and can be paired with jeans, pants, dresses, and more.
Also included in the sale are accessories that make great stocking stuffers and under-the-tree gifts, like this structured crossbody bag, these statement earrings, this flannel pajama set, and this five-piece satin scrunchie set. Plus, won't have to worry about potential shipping delays, as these pieces will arrive before Christmas with standard shipping.
Madewell's holiday sale ends on Monday, December 13, but popular items won't stay in stock long. Keep scrolling to shop more standout deals, and snap up your favorite pieces while they're still available.
Buy It! Snap-Front Sweatshirt Puffer Jacket, $133.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $178); madewell.com
Buy It! Dillon Mockneck Pullover Sweater $39.75 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $79.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Delwood Fair Isle Pullover Sweater, $55 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $110); madewell.com
Buy It! Court Sneakers in White Leather, $73.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! The Transport Camera Bag, $96 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Shimmer Statement Earrings, $27 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $36); madewell.com
Buy It! Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set, $73.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Five-Pack Satin Skinny Scrunchy Set, $16.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $22); madewell.com
Buy It! The Citywalk Lugsole Chelsea Boot in Leather, $148.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $198); madewell.com
Buy It! Aidy Square-Neck Tiered Midi Floral Dress in Orchard Floral, $103.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY, (orig. $138); madewell.com
Buy It! Chunky Cuffed Beanie, $36 with code HOLLYJOLLY(orig. $48); madewell.com
Buy It! MWL Fleecelayer Shirt-Jacket, $66 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $88); madewell.com
Buy It! Two-Pack Tiny Bows Ankle Sock, $12.37 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. ($16.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Deacon Cable Knit Mockneck Sweater in Stripe, $55 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $110); madewell.com
- Madewell Put More Than 1,200 Pieces on Sale, Including a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket
- The Famous Sneakers Helen Mirren Made Sell Out Are Back in a Pretty New Color
- 15 Gifts from Nordstrom That'll Arrive in Time for Christmas — Including Ugg Slippers and Cozy Sweaters
- At Nearly $100 Off, This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon