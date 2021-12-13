47 of Madewell's Cozy Sweaters Are 50% Off — but Only Until Midnight
If there's one item in your winter wardrobe that you can never have too many of, it's sweaters. The cold months are all about staying cozy and warm, so your collection of sweaters can't be too big. If you haven't refreshed your stock of knits yet this season, there's no better time to do so than now, because Madewell is currently offering 50 percent off select sweaters — but only today.
Madewell reliably offers both stylish and comfortable clothing that can take you from the office to happy hour to the couch. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale, and Meghan Markle are all fans of the affordable brand, and just last week, Selena Gomez wore the Somervell Modern Cable Turtleneck Sweater (which is 25 percent off right now) while filming Only Murders in the Building in New York City.
Easy to dress up with satin midi skirts, trousers, and booties or dress down with leggings, jeans, and sneakers, sweaters are one of the most versatile pieces of clothing in your closet. When you buy a sweater, you're actually investing in a building block for countless future outfits. Even more exciting than that, though? Scoring them on sale for half off.
Until midnight ET tonight, you can snag 50 percent off of 47 Madewell sweaters, including this best-selling turtleneck that comes in six pretty colors, this fun colorblock pick (which is also available in plus sizes), and this classic cable knit sweater that's super festive for the upcoming holiday season. To score the discount, simply use code HOLLYJOLLY at checkout. And with the same promo code, you can save 60 percent on comfy pajamas and sweats, plus take 25 percent off your entire purchase of full-priced items. Talk about some rare deals.
Find all 47 sweaters that are currently half off at Madewell here, and shop seven of our favorite cozy picks below. Oh, and prepare to wear them on repeat this winter — just remember the markdown only lasts until tonight.
Buy It! Cedarbrook Pullover Sweater in Colorblock, $49 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $49 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Waller Crop Cardigan Sweater, $49 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Dillon Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $39.75 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $79.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Hollydene Ruffle-Shoulder Pullover Sweater, $55 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $110); madewell.com
Buy It! Redmond Mockneck Pocket Sweater in Stripe, $37.50 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $75); madewell.com
Buy It! Asherton Waffle Henley Sweater, $44 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $88); madewell.com
