Madewell's Cyber Monday Sale Just Started Early — and It Includes Double Discounts on Meghan Markle-Loved Items
Just like the early Black Friday deals that rolled in weeks before the big day, some brands aren't waiting until Cyber Monday to dish up the biggest shopping discounts of the year. Case in point: the Madewell Cyber Monday 2021 Sale just dropped — and the deals are even better than Black Friday.
During this year's Cyber Monday Sale, Madewell is offering 30 percent off of everything sitewide, including best-sellers like these everyday leather Chelsea boots and this cozy cable knit turtleneck sweater which comes in four pretty colors. Plus, you can snag an additional 40 percent off of items that are already marked down, which means you'll get double discounts on coveted pieces like the leather crossbody bag you'll bring everywhere, these $135 mom jeans which are on sale for just $54, and these fuzzy slippers you'll wear on repeat this winter. Use promo code CLICKCLICK to unlock these huge discounts.
Over the years, many celebrities have given Madewell their seal of approval, from Reese Witherspoon to Taylor Swift. But one of the biggest Madewell supporters is none other than Meghan Markle, who has been spotted wearing the brand's classic denim jacket and carrying the versatile tote bag on multiple occasions — and both are on sale right now. However, when a Meghan Markle-approved item is on sale, it tends to sell out fast, so don't wait around on these deals.
Buy It! Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, $131.60 (orig. $188), madewell.com
Needless to say, the Madewell Cyber Monday 2021 Sale is not one you want to miss. Often, the Monday after Thanksgiving pulls even more shoppers online than Black Friday, so get ahead of the game and scoop up these deals before the crowds catch on tomorrow. Shop the best clothing, shoes, and accessories deals at the Madewell Cyber Monday Sale below.
Best Clothing Deals:
- The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash, $53.70 (orig. $135)
- Dillon Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $55.65 (orig. $79.50)
- Somervell Modern Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $68.60 (orig. $98)
- The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $82.60 (orig. $118)
- Flannel Side-Button Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Buffalo Check, $61.60 (orig. $88)
- Glenridge Shawl-Collar Sweater-Coat, $117.60 (orig. $168)
Best Shoe Deals:
- The Alyce Zip Front Lugsole Boot, $83.99 (orig. $228)
- Sherpa Scuff Slippers, $26.70 (orig. $49.50)
- Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Quilted Recycled Nylon, $68.60 (orig. $98)
- The Citywalk Lugsole Lace-Up Boot in Leather, $138.60 (orig. $198)
- The Corinne Lugsole Loafer, $110.60 (orig. $158)
Best Accessories Deals:
- Ribbed Large Hoop Earrings, $9 (orig. $22)
- The Small Transport Saddlebag, $53.70 (orig. $98)
- Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, $131.60 (orig. $188)
- Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie, $26.60 (orig. $38)
- Barwell Plaid Oversized Scarf, $45.50 (orig. $65)
