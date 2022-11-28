Thanks to Madewell's Cyber Monday Sale, You Can Get the Stylish, Practical Jacket Style Celebs Wear for 60% Off

Katie Holmes and Mindy Kaling are fans

Published on November 28, 2022 08:32 PM

Madewell Cyber Monday
Photo: Madewell

Quilted jackets tend to return like clockwork when temperatures start to fluctuate, and for good reason. The outerwear is just as stylish as it is practical — so it's no wonder why celebrities often reach for theirs for between-season dressing.

Earlier this year, Mindy Kaling bundled up in a blue quilted jacket on the beach at sunset. Reese Witherspoon and Blake Lively have also opted for various versions of it, and Katie Holmes took a bold approach with a patchwork-inspired jacket that is giving (cool) grandma vibes. The best part is, it's plenty warm but not overly bulky like a puffer coat.

Even better? You can score your own quilted jacket for cheap thanks to Madewell's Cyber Monday sale. On top of a 50 percent off sitewide discount, the brand is also offering 60 percent off a special selection of styles, including the Airpuff Shirt-Jacket.

It's made of a lightweight nylon material filled with Madewell's PrimaLoft insulation, which is a 100 percent recycled down alternative that's just as warm. Since it's not too puffy, it can easily be folded up small to pack if you're traveling home for the holidays. The jacket normally goes for $188, but when you enter the promo code CLICK, it can be yours for only $75.

Airpuff Shirt-Jacket
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Airpuff Shirt-Jacket, $75.20 with code CLICK (orig. $188); madewell.com

If you're already set in the outerwear department, we've also rounded up some of the most affordable winter wardrobe essentials we found hiding in the special Madewell Cyber Monday sale — prices start at just $11. Sizes are flying off the metaphorical shelves, so be sure to add what you want quickly!

Best Madewell Cyber Monday Deals

Chunky knits are an obvious staple for your winter rotation, but there's one particular style that celebrities have deemed a must-have: fair isle sweaters. Kate Middleton and Holmes are just two of the many women in the spotlight who have worn the vintage-inspired pattern for a chilly day. And we discovered this fair isle cardigan is on sale for just under $55.

It's made from a wool-blend yarn that'll keep you nice and toasty, and it has a boxy silhouette that's ideal for wearing open over a plain shirt, or by itself buttoned up with jeans and boots. At the time of writing, it's still available in sizes XXS to XXL.

Madewell Cyber Monday
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Fair Isle Frankfort Cardigan Sweater, $51.20 with code CLICK (orig. $128); madewell.com

For a budget-friendly pick, this relaxed turtleneck is one of the cheapest styles we found hiding in the sale. Made from an airy cotton material, it's warm but not too warm, making it ideal for layering under shackets or heavier gear. With a less restrictive fit, it'll be the piece you'll be reaching for all winter long, so you might want to stock up while it's only $13.

Madewell Cyber Monday
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Whisper Cotton Turtleneck, $12.80 with code CLICK (orig. $32); madewell.com

'Tis the season to wear pajamas, and this waffle knit set will become an instant favorite. It comes with a loose-fitting long-sleeve top and matching tapered bottoms that will be cute and cozy for opening Christmas presents, sipping hot chocolate by the fire, or baking delicious frosted sugar cookies.

For under $35, this is a steal for a pair of pajamas you can wear during the holidays and beyond. Sizes for the forest green pair are selling out quickly, but most are still available in the off-white color.

Madewell Cyber Monday
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Brushed Waffle Knit Pajama Set, $32.80 with code CLICK (orig. $82); madewell.com

The clock is quickly ticking away to save on all the Madewell finds. These deals expire tonight at midnight ET, which means there are only a few hours left to take advantage of them.

Keep scrolling to add styles from the Madewell Cyber Monday sale to your cart before they go back to full price tomorrow!

Madewell Cyber Monday
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Floral Quilted Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $43.40 with code CLICK (orig. $148); madewell.com

Madewell Cyber Monday
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Crescent Medium Hoop Earrings, $11.20 with code CLICK (orig. $28); madewell.com

Madewell Cyber Monday
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell MWL Betterterry Crop Polo Sweatshirt, $31.20 with code CLICK (orig. $78); madewell.com

Madewell Cyber Monday
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Transport Flap Shoulder Bag, $67.20 with code CLICK (orig. $168); madewell.com

Madewell Cyber Monday
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather, $79.20 with code CLICK (orig. $198); madewell.com

