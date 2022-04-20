Score Double Discounts on Spacious Totes and Functional Crossbody Bags at Madewell Right Now
A functional and stylish carry-all bag is a total game changer.
When you find that magical Mary Poppins-esque purse that has a pocket and zipper for everything, life gets a whole lot easier. Those are exactly the type of bags offered at Madewell — and there are plenty on major sale.
Right now, Madewell is offering an additional 30 percent off of items already marked down, meaning you can score double discounts on coveted clothing, shoes, and accessories, including best-selling Madewell purses like the Sydney Crossbody Bag. Shoppers rave about the versatile purse, claiming that its lightweight, spacious interior, and supple texture make it the perfect bag for travel or everyday use.
Buy It! Madewell the Sydney Crossbody Bag in Fresh Chili, $113.75 (orig. $168); madewell.com
But if you're looking for a bag that can fit larger items like your laptop, lunch box, and even shoes for commuting, this multipurpose tote fits the bill. It features a laptop slip, convenient compartments inside and outside, and both shoulder and crossbody straps, so you can carry it however you like. Plus, the pastel shades are perfect for spring. Use the "very durable," and "easy to carry" Madewell tote as your go-to office accessory, pool bag, or travel carry-all.
Buy It! Madewell the (Re)sourced Tote Bag in Colorblock, $64.75 (orig. $98); madewell.com
Similarly, this canvas tote also features multiple straps and a roomy interior, but an external slip compartment allows you to store and easily access your ID or metro card, while three outside pockets can fit your phone, headphones, or other essentials you like to keep handy.
It feels like a more casual version of Madewell's popular Transport Tote, aka, the bag Meghan Markle made famous — and we're always game for a duchess-approved find. (FWIW, Selena Gomez was spotted wearing Madewell clothing a few months ago, too!)
Buy It! Madewell x Backdrop Studio Hours Canvas Camden Tote Bag, $46.19 (orig. $78); madewell.com
We always welcome items that make our lives feel more organized, but when they're also stylish like these Madewell bags, it's a serious win-win. Shop two more purses on sale at Madewell below. And hurry — the double discount ends on Monday.
Buy It! Madewell the Transport Accordion Crossbody in Dusty Blush, $54.59 (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell the Knotted Crossbody Bag in Fresh Chili, $78.75 (orig. $118); madewell.com
