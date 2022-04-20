Score Double Discounts on Spacious Totes and Functional Crossbody Bags at Madewell Right Now

But if you're looking for a bag that can fit larger items like your laptop, lunch box, and even shoes for commuting, this multipurpose tote fits the bill. It features a laptop slip, convenient compartments inside and outside, and both shoulder and crossbody straps, so you can carry it however you like. Plus, the pastel shades are perfect for spring. Use the "very durable," and "easy to carry" Madewell tote as your go-to office accessory, pool bag, or travel carry-all.