These $15 Target Sandals Look So Similar to the Comfy Slides That Were Everywhere Last Year

Shop the supermodel-approved style in six pretty colors
By Carly Kulzer March 10, 2022 08:00 AM
Remember how pillow slides practically took over the internet last year? The so-called "ugly" sandals were unavoidable on TikTok and Instagram, and for good reason: They're so cushiony, you can wear them all day. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are still regularly spotted in them, so we don't expect this trend to fall off any time soon. To try them out for yourself, start with these comfy sandals from Target that are just $15.

The Mad Love Star Slide Sandals have a super cushioned footbed that forms to your feet and provides ample support, making them great for all-day wear. They're obviously easy to take on and off, but more importantly, their eco-friendly rubbery material is easy to clean. They're available in taupe, white, black, blue, pink, and purple — and at $15 a pair, you can grab one for the house, another for spring break, and a third for summer vacation. But hurry, select sizes are already sold out in a few colors.

In reviews, several shoppers mentioned that they love these Target sandals so much, they're buying them in every color. Some even go as far as to claim they're a super affordable dupe for Yeezy slides. One five-star reviewer raved about how "squishy and soft" they are, adding, "They're super cute and match with anything."

These lightweight slides are a summer sandal you don't want to sleep on. They might be "ugly," but shoppers say they're so comfortable, it feels like you're walking on clouds. Check out more colors below! 

