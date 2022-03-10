These $15 Target Sandals Look So Similar to the Comfy Slides That Were Everywhere Last Year
Remember how pillow slides practically took over the internet last year? The so-called "ugly" sandals were unavoidable on TikTok and Instagram, and for good reason: They're so cushiony, you can wear them all day. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are still regularly spotted in them, so we don't expect this trend to fall off any time soon. To try them out for yourself, start with these comfy sandals from Target that are just $15.
The Mad Love Star Slide Sandals have a super cushioned footbed that forms to your feet and provides ample support, making them great for all-day wear. They're obviously easy to take on and off, but more importantly, their eco-friendly rubbery material is easy to clean. They're available in taupe, white, black, blue, pink, and purple — and at $15 a pair, you can grab one for the house, another for spring break, and a third for summer vacation. But hurry, select sizes are already sold out in a few colors.
Buy It! Mad Love Star Slide Sandals in Taupe, $15; target.com
In reviews, several shoppers mentioned that they love these Target sandals so much, they're buying them in every color. Some even go as far as to claim they're a super affordable dupe for Yeezy slides. One five-star reviewer raved about how "squishy and soft" they are, adding, "They're super cute and match with anything."
These lightweight slides are a summer sandal you don't want to sleep on. They might be "ugly," but shoppers say they're so comfortable, it feels like you're walking on clouds. Check out more colors below!
Buy It! Mad Love Star Slide Sandals in Purple, $15; target.com
Buy It! Mad Love Star Slide Sandals in Pink, $15; target.com
Buy It! Mad Love Star Slide Sandals in Blue, $15; target.com
Buy It! Mad Love Star Slide Sandals in Black, $15; target.com
- These $15 Target Sandals Look So Similar to the Comfy Slides That Were Everywhere Last Year
- Bed Bath & Beyond Just Dropped a Sale on All Things Sleep Ahead of Daylight Saving Time
- Swap Your Winter Coat for This Lightweight Fleece Jacket That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying for Spring
- The Best-Selling Pet Stain and Odor Eliminator Is on Sale with Our Exclusive Code