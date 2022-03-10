These $15 Target Sandals Look So Similar to the Comfy Slides That Were Everywhere Last Year

Remember how pillow slides practically took over the internet last year? The so-called "ugly" sandals were unavoidable on TikTok and Instagram, and for good reason: They're so cushiony, you can wear them all day. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are still regularly spotted in them, so we don't expect this trend to fall off any time soon. To try them out for yourself, start with these comfy sandals from Target that are just $15.