So Many Coats Are Over 50% Off at Macy’s ‘Lowest Prices of the Season’ Sale

Macy’s is running its “Lowest Prices of the Season” sale, and that means one thing: huge discounts on everything from clothing and accessories to shoes and home goods. With winter around the corner, we’re especially excited to shop the retailer’s wide selection of jackets available at unbeatable prices. If you don’t already have a warm coat for the months ahead, we recommend taking advantage of this once-in-a-season Macy’s sale.
The outerwear sale section includes styles from designers like Kenneth Cole, Tahari, and Calvin Klein. For everyday wear, we’re loving the Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, which is on sale for just $111. It has over 500 five-star reviews, comes in eight different colors, and has both a removable hood and faux-fur collar. “It's not big and puffy like other down coats, and it doesn't take away from my figure,” one shopper wrote.
We’re also eyeing the Tahari Faux-Shearling Moto Puffer Coat, which has the look of a moto jacket and the warmth of a puffer. It comes in a neutral cream tone, ranges in size from S to XXL, and costs just $149.
Rounding out our jacket selections, we love the Calvin Klein Single-Breasted Coat for any formal occasions this winter. “This coat is outstanding quality,” one reviewer wrote. “The fabric is not too light or too heavy, and the color is beautiful.” You can choose from four different color options and snag this coat for over 50 percent off.
If we haven’t already convinced you that the Macy’s “Lowest Prices of the Season” jacket sale section is full of brand-name gems, keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks. These prices are just too good to pass up.
Buy It! Cole Haan Belted Wrap Coat, $189 (orig. $420); macys.com
Buy It! Calvin Klein Asymmetrical Faux-Leather-Trim Peacoat, $162 (orig. $360); macys.com
Buy It! DKNY Plaid Walker Coat, $123.75 (orig. $275); macys.com
Buy It! Calvin Klein Single-Breasted Coat, $180 (orig. $400); macys.com
Buy It! MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat, $123.75 (orig. $275); macys.com
Buy It! Vince Camuto Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Parka, $162 (orig. $360); macys.com
Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Coat, $123.75 (orig. $275); macys.com
Buy It! Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, $110.25 (orig. $245); macys.com
Buy It! Tahari Faux-Shearling Moto Puffer Coat, $148.50 (orig. $330); macys.com
Buy It! MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Belted Raincoat, $99 (orig. $220); macys.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.