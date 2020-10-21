So Many Coats Are Over 50% Off at Macy’s ‘Lowest Prices of the Season’ Sale

The outerwear sale section includes styles from designers like Kenneth Cole, Tahari, and Calvin Klein. For everyday wear, we’re loving the Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, which is on sale for just $111. It has over 500 five-star reviews, comes in eight different colors, and has both a removable hood and faux-fur collar. “It's not big and puffy like other down coats, and it doesn't take away from my figure,” one shopper wrote.