Over 100,000 Items Are on Sale at Macy’s Right Now — These 33 Are Worth Your Time
You can save up to 60% during the Macy’s Fourth of July sale
You can count on Macy’s to have a big sale in honor of just about every special occasion, and that includes the Fourth of July. This year, the department store marked down prices on more than 100,000 items, and you can get in on the savings now through July 5 by using the promo code FOURTH at checkout.
The deals span every category from clothing and shoes to kitchen appliances and home decor. So whether you’re hoping to update your bedding, replace an old set of kitchen knives, or stock up on comfy shoes and dresses for summer, there are plenty of discounts to shop. Many items are already marked down as much as 80 percent, but you’ll score an extra 10 to 20 percent off with the special code.
For instance, this plush Serta mattress usually costs $1,459, but with a 55 percent discount and the Fourth of July promo code, the price drops to just $582. And it’s not just big-ticket items that are seriously marked down. You can also take advantage of savings on smaller seasonal purchases, like this lemon-print one-piece swimsuit from Jessica Simpson’s line. It’s an extra 15 percent off with the promo code on top of the original 40 percent discount.
Now that you’ve gotten a taste of what the savings are like, it’s time to shop. Ahead, take a look at 33 of the best deals for your home and your closet from the Macy’s Fourth of July sale.
Best Home Deals
- Serta Perfect Sleeper Kleinmon II Plush Queen Mattress Set, $582.30 with code FOURTH (orig. $1,459); macys.com
- Charter Club Damask 3-Piece Queen Sheet Set, $72.24 with code FOURTH (orig. $170); macys.com
- Willough Outdoor 3-Piece Set, $1,484 with code FOURTH (orig. $3,399); macys.com
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Sanders Antimicrobial Cotton Bath Towel, $13.59 with code FOURTH (orig. $32); macys.com
- The Hammock Source Essentials Adirondack Chair, $332.10 with code FOURTH (orig. $1,278); macys.com
- Urbana Habitat Brooklyn Cotton 7-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set, $118.99 with code FOURTH (orig. $280); macys.com
- Sunbrella Patio Umbrella, $440.10 with code FOURTH (orig. $999); macys.com
- Hotel Collection White Down Medium Weight Full/Queen Comforter, $284.72 with code FOURTH (orig. $670); macys.com
Best Kitchen Deals
- Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven, $42.49 with code FOURTH (orig. $99.99); macys.com
- All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set, $424.99 with code FOURTH (orig. $839.99); macys.com
- Oxo Pop 5-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $42.49 with code FOURTH (orig. $83.99); macys.com
- GoWise USA 8-in-1 Air Fryer, $116.99 with code FOURTH (orig. $162); macys.com
- Farberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $35.69 with code FOURTH (orig. $69.99); macys.com
- Bonjour Stainless Steel Hand-Held Battery-Operated Beverage Whisk and Milk Frother, $15.29 with code FOURTH (orig. $30); macys.com
- Toastmaster Low Profile Stainless Steel Flip Waffle Maker, $32.29 with code FOURTH (orig. $52); macys.com
- Calphalon Premier 2-Piece Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $63.74 with code FOURTH (orig. $129.99); macys.com
- Oxo Chef’s Digital Instant REad Thermometer, $17.84 with code FOURTH (orig. $34.99); macys.com
Best Fashion Deals
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Size Cotton Denim Shift Dress, $68.85 with code FOURTH (orig. $135); macys.com
- Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Tiered Midi Dress, $76.80 with code FOURTH (orig. $139); macys.com
- Alfani Tank and Shorts Pajama Set, $27.80 with code FOURTH (orig. $54.50); macys.com
- Jessica Simpson Nice Lemons Printed Tie-Waist One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.98 with code FOURTH (orig. $98); macys.com
- Free People Shibori Mini Dress, $71.68 with code FOURTH (orig. $128); macys.com
- Charter Club Linen Shirt, $38.92 with code FOURTH (orig. $69.50); macys.com
- Calvin Klein Cotton Gingham Midi Dress, $71.27 with code FOURTH (orig. $129); macys.com
- Bleu by Rod Beattie Plus Size Take A Dip Printed Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit, $92.44 with code FOURTH (orig. $145); macys.com
- Lucky Brand Ava Roll-Up Jean Shorts, $38.08 with code FOURTH (orig. $59.50); macys.com
Best Shoe Deals
- Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers, $47.01 with code FOURTH (orig. $79); macys.com
- Lucky Brand Reniya Espadrille Flats, $56.09 with code FOURTH (orig. $89); macys.com
- Calvin Klein Mega Dress Sandal, $74.12 with code FOURTH (orig. $109); macys.com
- Journee Collection Brandee Flats, $35.70 with code FOURTH (orig. $60); macys.com
- Cole Haan Nantucket Loafers, $59.50 with code FOURTH (orig. $100); macys.com
- Naturalizer Joy Dress Ankle Strap Sandals, $71.40 with code FOURTH (orig. $120); macys.com
- Timberland Kinsley Hiker Waterproof Leather Boots, $95.62 with code FOURTH orig. $150); macys.com
