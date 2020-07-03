You can save up to 60% during the Macy’s Fourth of July sale

Over 100,000 Items Are on Sale at Macy’s Right Now — These 33 Are Worth Your Time

You can count on Macy’s to have a big sale in honor of just about every special occasion, and that includes the Fourth of July. This year, the department store marked down prices on more than 100,000 items, and you can get in on the savings now through July 5 by using the promo code FOURTH at checkout.

The deals span every category from clothing and shoes to kitchen appliances and home decor. So whether you’re hoping to update your bedding, replace an old set of kitchen knives, or stock up on comfy shoes and dresses for summer, there are plenty of discounts to shop. Many items are already marked down as much as 80 percent, but you’ll score an extra 10 to 20 percent off with the special code.

For instance, this plush Serta mattress usually costs $1,459, but with a 55 percent discount and the Fourth of July promo code, the price drops to just $582. And it’s not just big-ticket items that are seriously marked down. You can also take advantage of savings on smaller seasonal purchases, like this lemon-print one-piece swimsuit from Jessica Simpson’s line. It’s an extra 15 percent off with the promo code on top of the original 40 percent discount.

Now that you’ve gotten a taste of what the savings are like, it’s time to shop. Ahead, take a look at 33 of the best deals for your home and your closet from the Macy’s Fourth of July sale.

Best Home Deals

Serta Perfect Sleeper Kleinmon II Plush Queen Mattress Set, $582.30 with code FOURTH (orig. $1,459); macys.com

Charter Club Damask 3-Piece Queen Sheet Set, $72.24 with code FOURTH (orig. $170); macys.com

Willough Outdoor 3-Piece Set, $1,484 with code FOURTH (orig. $3,399); macys.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Sanders Antimicrobial Cotton Bath Towel, $13.59 with code FOURTH (orig. $32); macys.com

The Hammock Source Essentials Adirondack Chair, $332.10 with code FOURTH (orig. $1,278); macys.com

Urbana Habitat Brooklyn Cotton 7-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set, $118.99 with code FOURTH (orig. $280); macys.com

Sunbrella Patio Umbrella, $440.10 with code FOURTH (orig. $999); macys.com

Hotel Collection White Down Medium Weight Full/Queen Comforter, $284.72 with code FOURTH (orig. $670); macys.com

Best Kitchen Deals

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven, $42.49 with code FOURTH (orig. $99.99); macys.com

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set, $424.99 with code FOURTH (orig. $839.99); macys.com

Oxo Pop 5-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $42.49 with code FOURTH (orig. $83.99); macys.com

GoWise USA 8-in-1 Air Fryer, $116.99 with code FOURTH (orig. $162); macys.com

Farberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $35.69 with code FOURTH (orig. $69.99); macys.com

Bonjour Stainless Steel Hand-Held Battery-Operated Beverage Whisk and Milk Frother, $15.29 with code FOURTH (orig. $30); macys.com

Toastmaster Low Profile Stainless Steel Flip Waffle Maker, $32.29 with code FOURTH (orig. $52); macys.com

Calphalon Premier 2-Piece Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $63.74 with code FOURTH (orig. $129.99); macys.com

Oxo Chef’s Digital Instant REad Thermometer, $17.84 with code FOURTH (orig. $34.99); macys.com

Best Fashion Deals

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Size Cotton Denim Shift Dress, $68.85 with code FOURTH (orig. $135); macys.com

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Tiered Midi Dress, $76.80 with code FOURTH (orig. $139); macys.com

Alfani Tank and Shorts Pajama Set, $27.80 with code FOURTH (orig. $54.50); macys.com

Jessica Simpson Nice Lemons Printed Tie-Waist One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.98 with code FOURTH (orig. $98); macys.com

Free People Shibori Mini Dress, $71.68 with code FOURTH (orig. $128); macys.com

Charter Club Linen Shirt, $38.92 with code FOURTH (orig. $69.50); macys.com

Calvin Klein Cotton Gingham Midi Dress, $71.27 with code FOURTH (orig. $129); macys.com

Bleu by Rod Beattie Plus Size Take A Dip Printed Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit, $92.44 with code FOURTH (orig. $145); macys.com

Lucky Brand Ava Roll-Up Jean Shorts, $38.08 with code FOURTH (orig. $59.50); macys.com

Best Shoe Deals

Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers, $47.01 with code FOURTH (orig. $79); macys.com

Lucky Brand Reniya Espadrille Flats, $56.09 with code FOURTH (orig. $89); macys.com

Calvin Klein Mega Dress Sandal, $74.12 with code FOURTH (orig. $109); macys.com

Journee Collection Brandee Flats, $35.70 with code FOURTH (orig. $60); macys.com

Cole Haan Nantucket Loafers, $59.50 with code FOURTH (orig. $100); macys.com

Naturalizer Joy Dress Ankle Strap Sandals, $71.40 with code FOURTH (orig. $120); macys.com

Timberland Kinsley Hiker Waterproof Leather Boots, $95.62 with code FOURTH orig. $150); macys.com