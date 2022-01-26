The Luxe-Looking Wardrobe Staple Loved by Kelly Ripa and Kyle Richards Is Now Easier Than Ever to Wear
When it comes to wardrobe essentials, there's something so alluring and timeless about a silk blouse. Elegant yet polished, this luxe-looking top never goes out of style, and is a go-to for countless celebrities including Courtney Cox, Kyle Richards, and Cindy Crawford, to name a few.
One glance at these winning ensembles over the years and it's clear that a silk blouse can be styled in countless ways, masterfully pulling an outfit together no matter the occasion. Richards is frequently seen wearing the staple (in various colors and prints) on and off camera while out and about in Beverly Hills, and both Cox and Crawford have stepped out in white silk blouses with fancy trousers for red carpet events in the past.
And of course, there's Kim Kardashian, who easily made the case for silk everything in this striking, truffle-colored ensemble by Reuben Avenue back in 2019. The luxurious silk separates are so good, we wouldn't hesitate to wear this complete outfit today — further proof that a beautiful silk blouse can transcend time and trends. Her head-to-toe look is further inspiring us to add more silk to our closets once and for all.
And last but not least, we'd be remiss not to mention the queen of silk blouses: Kelly Ripa. The TV personality has an expansive collection of sophisticated button-down tops in various eye-catching colors by Numi, an innovative clothing brand that's best known for its sustainable silk blouses that are both stain-resistant and machine washable. Ripa has rocked them repeatedly while hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan over the years, and it's easy to see why they're a favorite.
In short, Numi's breathable silk blouses are high on impact, but impressively low maintenance. Take your pick from a handful of dazzling color options and flattering styles (classic blouses, scoop neck tees, camisoles, and more), all of which can be tossed in a washing machine without worry. Additionally, check out Lilysilk for more gorgeous, washable tops that look a lot more expensive than they really are.
Shop a few of our favorite silk blouses below.
