Celebrities Are Making a Case for This Under-the-Radar Summer Sandal That Resembles the Style Everyone Owns
It's no secret that Birkenstock sandals have taken Hollywood by storm. Countless celebrities have been wearing the iconic summer shoes for decades, but lately, stars seem to be favoring a sleeker pair of buckle sandals.
On May 30, Gigi Hadid was spotted at a heliport in NYC wearing a pair of shoes that made us do a double take. With a molded footbed, genuine leather upper, and adjustable buckles also covered in leather, the Matilde sandal from luxury Italian brand M.Gemi resembles the tried-and-true Birkenstock Arizona sandal, but it looks way more elevated. The supermodel opted for the tan teddy version of the sandal, which features a shearling footbed for a cozy feel.
Then, just a few days later on June 1, Lucy Hale stepped out in a white pair with a classic cork sole, first while walking her dogs and then for a solo coffee run.
Buy It! M.Gemi The Matilde in White, $228; mgemi.com
M.Gemi sandals offer all the comfort and support you love from more well-known brands, but with a polished and sophisticated vibe. You'll look and feel less casual and more put-together when slipping a pair of M.Gemi slides on with a sundress or flowy skirt this summer. They cost more than your average pair of buckle sandals, but the luxurious Italian leather will last for years of everyday wear.
Camila Cabello is also a fan of the brand: While vacationing in Italy last week, the "Bam Bam" singer wore a lavender pair of M.Gemi braided slides, which she showed off in two Instagram posts. Although Cabello's color choice is nearly sold out, the slides are also available in black, white, and champagne gold — and they're all on sale. (If you're dying to get your hands on a pair in the pretty purple color, this lightweight rubber-soled slide is just as eye-catching as Cabello's pick.)
Buy It! M.Gemi The Clio in White, $175 (orig. $228); mgemi.com
M.Gemi also offers plenty of high-quality, stylish heels in trendy bright colors like kelly green, which would be the perfect shoe to wear to a wedding this summer. Below, shop more M.Gemi sandals for summer and prepare to get compliments asking where your shoes are from.
Buy It! M.Gemi the Nadia, $248; mgemi.com
Buy It! M.Gemi The Anita in Lavender, $228; mgemi.com
Buy It! M.Gemi the Matilde in Black, $228; mgemi.com
Buy It! M.Gemi the Matilde in Tan, $228; mgemi.com
Buy It! M.Gemi the Matilde Shearling in Tan, $248; mgemi.com
Buy It! M.Gemi the Tessuti, $228; mgemi.com
