Celebrities Are Making a Case for This Under-the-Radar Summer Sandal That Resembles the Style Everyone Owns

Camila Cabello is also a fan of the brand: While vacationing in Italy last week, the "Bam Bam" singer wore a lavender pair of M.Gemi braided slides, which she showed off in two Instagram posts. Although Cabello's color choice is nearly sold out, the slides are also available in black, white, and champagne gold — and they're all on sale. (If you're dying to get your hands on a pair in the pretty purple color, this lightweight rubber-soled slide is just as eye-catching as Cabello's pick.)