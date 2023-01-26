This 'Cute and Comfortable' Lounge Set Was One of the Most Popular Products Last Year

The under-$50 set made LTK’s famous list

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

Published on January 26, 2023 09:00 PM

Lveberw Lounge Set
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

For those nights when you just want to snuggle up on the couch and watch TV, you can either opt for your favorite pajama set or some cute loungewear. If the latter sounds more up your alley, then you may want to shift your attention to an under-$50 lounge set that was featured on LTK's Most Popular Products of 2022 list.

Made from stretchy ribbed material, the Lveberw Lounge Set comes with a slim-fitting top and pair of breezy bottoms. The long sleeve top has a rounded neckline for full coverage while the pants are more free flowing with their wide-leg design. The pieces can be worn together for a full-on lounge look or separately mixed with other staples in your closet.

Lveberw Lounge Set
Amazon

Buy It! Lveberw Lounge Set in Khaki, $42.98; amazon.com

To get onto this highly-competitive list, the shopping hub evaluates millions of creator-linked products using the LTK Benchmark, which takes into consideration consumer engagement, influencer quality, impressions, and sales. Some of the other items on the list included the Spanx's faux leather leggings, the Our Place Always Pan, and, of course, the Lveberw Lounge Set, which you can get at Amazon.

It's available in sizes S to XXL and comes in 15 colors including, khaki, black, pink, and army green. And it's safe to say Amazon shoppers also can't get enough of this lounge set. It has racked up more than 1,200 five-star ratings from reviewers who are calling it "super cute and comfortable."

One reviewer said that it's "perfect for home lounging," and added, "It's super comfortable but still stylish." Other shoppers are raving about how affordable the lounge set is, with one person saying, "It's freaking amazing for the price." A third five-star reviewer, who wants it in every color, praised the versatility of the set and said you "could even dress it up and wear it out for a casual look."

If you're looking for something warm, comfortable, and stylish to wear at home and beyond, add the Lveberw Lounge Set to your loungewear collection ASAP.

Lveberw Lounge Set
Amazon

Buy It! Lveberw Lounge Set in Black, $42.98; amazon.com

Lveberw Lounge Set
Amazon

Buy It! Lveberw Lounge Set in Lotus Pink, $42.98; amazon.com

