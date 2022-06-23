I Packed Lunya's New Linens for a Tropical Getaway and Stayed Cool and Comfy the Whole Time

Throughout my stay at the luxe, adults-only, all-inclusive property, I reached for different items from the Lunya collection time and time again, which made getting dressed in the morning a total breeze. The woven linen sleeveless shirt was a favorite go-to item that I layered over a bathing suit as an easy cover-up while relaxing at the idyllic Secret Pool and Zentropia Wellness Spa, and also paired with a flirty patterned skirt for sightseeing around the expansive property. At one point, I accidentally spilled iced coffee on my beloved new white top, but was delighted to find that it actually came right out with a little soap and water — a testament to the high-quality fabrics that Lunya is known for.