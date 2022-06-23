I Packed Lunya's New Linens for a Tropical Getaway and Stayed Cool and Comfy the Whole Time
Ah, summer.
If you're anything like me, you've been waiting all year long to pack your bags and head out of town. As a style editor and world traveler, I'm always asked for pro tips on how I tackle the daunting task of packing for a summer vacation, so I thought I'd share my latest jetsetter-approved discovery: The Lunya Linen Collection.
When it comes to packing, I try to stick to a capsule wardrobe — a few easy and interchangeable clothing items that can be mixed and matched in numerous ways. The truth is, I never bring more than a sleek little carry-on suitcase when I go anywhere, so it's safe to say that I'm highly selective about what goes in it.
I tend to pack classic neutral shades for ultimate versatility; and if I can find pieces that are also quick-drying, breathable, and lightweight for summer travel, I'm one happy camper. Lunya's latest drop checked off all of the boxes for me, so when I was offered a few PR samples to try for myself, I happily obliged, eager to road test them whilst on a tropical getaway to the Dominican Republic.
The breezy, open-back tanks, shorts, sleeveless dress, and luxe loungewear set rolled up tightly in my bag — ultimately saving tons of space so I could toss in other essentials like strappy sandals, colorful swimwear, new sunscreens, and more. When I checked in at The TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, I quickly unpacked my bags and noticed that the linen did come out a bit wrinkly (as expected with a cross-country flight) but resolved itself pretty quickly once hung in the closet with the help of the natural humidity in the air.
Throughout my stay at the luxe, adults-only, all-inclusive property, I reached for different items from the Lunya collection time and time again, which made getting dressed in the morning a total breeze. The woven linen sleeveless shirt was a favorite go-to item that I layered over a bathing suit as an easy cover-up while relaxing at the idyllic Secret Pool and Zentropia Wellness Spa, and also paired with a flirty patterned skirt for sightseeing around the expansive property. At one point, I accidentally spilled iced coffee on my beloved new white top, but was delighted to find that it actually came right out with a little soap and water — a testament to the high-quality fabrics that Lunya is known for.
Buy It! Lunya Woven Linen Sleeveless Shirt, $138; lunya.co
For a night out at the Chic Cabaret Show and Dinner experience at the hotel, I pulled on the flowy sleeveless linen silk dress (which also doubled as a lightweight nightgown for sleeping), and repeatedly stowed this piece in my purse as a quick change of clothes (i.e. yet another swimsuit cover-up) during daytime excursions, too.
To round out my trip, I also checked out the TRS Cap Capa Hotel, another dreamy (albeit quieter and much more boutique) adults-only property best known for its not-to-be-missed swim-up pool rooms, and kept cool wearing Lunya's linen crossback tank and matching shorts for both an on-property painting class and leisurely outdoor lunch overlooking the marina. This cute and casual set inspired compliments from tourists and locals alike, and could be worn as a matchy-matchy ensemble, or all on their own.
When it was time to head home, I pulled on the linen knit tank and matching wide-leg pants (that I had also worn repeatedly for sleeping and lounging), and discovered that this set — when styled with sneakers and a sporty pullover — made for an unbelievably comfy airport ensemble, too.
Shop the new linen collection from Lunya below, and check out the site for more stylish essentials that can take you anywhere.
Buy It! Lunya Linen Knit Tank, $88; lunya.co
Buy It! Lunya Linen Wide Leg Pants, $158; lunya.co
Buy It! Lunya Woven Linen Crossback Tank, $128; lunya.co
Buy It! Lunya Woven Linen Short, $128; lunya.co
Buy It! Lunya Linen Silk Crinkle Dress, $248; lunya.co
Jennifer Chan is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com, as well as a style and beauty expert, influencer, and on-air TV host, who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.
