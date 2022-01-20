Shop

Surprise! Lululemon Just Added New Markdowns to Its We Made Too Much Sale

Prices start at $29
By Isabel Garcia January 20, 2022 04:00 AM
Ahead of the new year, Lululemon brought back its We Made Too Much sale, featuring major discounts on its popular athletic wear. If you missed out on the deals the first time around, we've got good news. The brand recently added a slew of new markdowns to the sale — and prices start at just $29. 

While supplies last, leggings, joggers, jackets, sports bras, and more are up to 40 percent off. Whether you're looking for tights that will hold up in high-intensity workouts or relaxed sweatshirts that will keep you warm and cozy, you'll find deals on plenty of customer-favorite styles. But before checking out, keep in mind that all markdowns part of the sale are final. 

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28-Inch Brushed Nulux, $59–$79 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

There are a bunch of leggings on sale, including these Base Pace full-length leggings. They're made of the brand's smooth Nulux fabric that's lightweight and sweat-wicking to keep you comfortable, whether you're jogging or running errands. For added softness and warmth, the inside of the leggings are brushed. "These tights are awesome!" one customer wrote. "The high waist [and] drawstring keeps them in place during some of the most challenging workouts. They literally feel like part of your body." The leggings, which are currently available in six colors, usually cost $98, but they're currently on sale for as low as $59. 

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25-Inch Full-On Luxtreme, $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

If you're looking for cropped leggings, check out these tights, which are marked down from $98 to $69. Featuring fabric with four-way stretch and lycra fiber for added elasticity, the breathable tights are designed to move with you as you work out. "They are perfect for every type of exercise, and I do it all: barre, yoga, spin, and weight lifting," another shopper wrote. "I wear these tights every day to the gym. Not only do they perform well, they last. I have several pairs that are three years old and look brand new." 

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Relaxed Cropped Hoodie, $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Textured Fleece Button Jacket, $124 (orig. $168); lululemon.com 

There are also plenty of tops on sale, like this cotton cropped hoodie that has a relaxed fit and an elastic waistband. Another cozy piece on sale is this fleece button down jacket, which shoppers say is soft and plush. They also call out that the versatile piece can be dressed up or down. 

Keep scrolling to check out more of our favorite deals from Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale, but don't wait too long to check it out as popular styles are already selling out. 

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger, $49–$89 (orig. $108); lululemon.com

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Stash It Bra Medium Support, B/C Cup $49 (orig. $68); lululemon.com 

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Love Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt Lightweight $29–$39 (orig. $48); lululemon.com

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Insulated Quilted Jacket, $139–$199 (orig. $228); lululemon.com

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short, $49 (orig. $68); lululemon.com  

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Wunder Train High-Rise Short, $39–$49 (orig. $48–$88); lululemon.com

