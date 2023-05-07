The 10 Best Deals Hiding in Lululemon's Sale Section Right Now Are All Under $100

Time to grab leggings, bike shorts, dresses, and more

By
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on May 7, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lululemon Roundup TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Too much of a good thing can be bad, but that doesn't apply to Lululemon clothing.

Though it feels like the brand's luxe leggings, supportive sports bras, and lounge-friendly clothes will always be in high demand, sometimes Lululemon overproduces its items — and that's where the We Made Too Much section comes into the picture.

Hiding in the under-wraps sale area are loads of discounted items, including all of the coveted ones mentioned above, and spoiler, many pieces are $100 or less. Below, we've rounded up our 10 favorite picks that start at just $39. But you'll want to hustle, because things are already selling out.

Shop Lululemon Items on Sale

For activewear that's comfortable, compressing, and long-lasting, but also a fair price, nab these $49 Base Pace High-Rise Shorts. One shopper said that wearing the nylon and lycra-elastane fabric shorts feels "like a hug," and added that they provide "serious comfort when working out or just lounging and relaxing." Another shopper, who purchased them in a printed pattern, noted, "They really stay in place when I'm working out, they aren't see-through, and they don't show sweat."

Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Short 8"
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Short 8-Inch in Black, $49 (orig. $64); shop.lululemon.com

Can you wear these brown high-rise pants to work and work up a sweat? Yes you can! The fabric is stretchy, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying, while the wide-leg style is just outright chic and celebrity-approved. They're probably too fancy for a five-mile run, but you can wear them with a blouse and some springy earrings in the morning and keep them on for something more low-impact, like a power walk, in the evening.

Lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length Light Utilitech
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length Light Utilitech in Java, $99 (orig. $128); shop.lululemon.com

This Lululemon dress couldn't have a more appropriate name — Back in Action. With warm weather finally here, you're likely moving your summer dresses to the front of your closet. To kick off the season on a high note, pick up this high-neck dress that has a "peach-fuzz soft texture," per the brand, and is currently $39 off. Sans sleeves, it staves off unpleasant sticky sweat while still allowing you to move freely. But if, on the off chance, it's a cold or rainy day, it will layer well under a reversible bomber jacket.

Lululemon Softstreme Back In Action Dress
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Softstreme Back In Action Dress in Lemon Sorbet, $89 (orig. $128); shop.lululemon.com

The We Made Too Much section is practically bursting at the seams — not literally, of course — with downright amazing deals. Don't miss your chance to get Lululemon leggings, tank tops, accessories, and more, while their prices are unbeatable.

Lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top in Prosecco, $39 (orig. $48); shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Multi-Pocket Cargo High-Rise Hiking Short 5"
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Multi-Pocket Cargo High-Rise Hiking Short 5-Inch in Seal Gray, $69 (orig. $98); shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon lululemon Align™ Waist-Length Tank Top
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Waist-Length Tank Top in Icing Blue, $54 (orig. $68); shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Hold Tight Short Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Hold Tight Short Sleeve Shirt in Blissful Blue, $44 (orig. $58); shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28-Inch in Carnation Red, $79 (orig. $98); shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Active Backpack 10L
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Active Backpack 10L in Seal Gray/Raceway Gray, $79 (orig. $128); shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon lululemon Align™ Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Bra Light Support, A/B Cup in Magenta Purple, $44 (orig. $58); shop.lululemon.com

