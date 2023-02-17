Lululemon Best-Sellers Are on Sale for Presidents Day — Including These Under-$75 Pieces

Favorites including the Align leggings and Hotty Hot shorts

By
Erika Reals
Erika Reals
Erika Reals
Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com.
Published on February 17, 2023

Lululemon Presidents Day Sale
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

It doesn't happen often, but today is your lucky day — Lululemon best-sellers are on sale.

The activewear brand, spotted on celebrities like Lucy Hale, quietly added new styles to its sale section (a.k.a. "We Made Too Much") ahead of Presidents Day weekend, when major retailers slash prices on everything from clothing to furniture. For Lululemon, everything from bras and tops to leggings and joggers are on sale — and discounts go up to 63 percent off.

We curated our favorite deals below, which include the ever-popular Align High-Rise Pants, Align High-Rise Jogger, and the Wunder Train High-Rise Crop leggings. Prices may differ by color and size.

Best Lululemon Presidents Day Sales

One of the most popular Lululemon styles with customers is the Align high-rise pocket leggings. The buttery-soft material and high-waist fit are suited for pretty much anything, from lounging on the couch to running errands to working up a sweat at the yoga studio. These are sold in both 25-inch and 28-inch inseam lengths and sizes 0–20.

Lululemon Presidents Day Sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com

Tennis styles are still trending, so you'll want to snap up this sporty dress with warmer weather on the horizon. Designed with the brand's proprietary fast-drying, sweat-wicking fabric, it's made for any high-energy activity — not just tennis. It also features built-in cups for support and built-in shorts that, of course, have a pocket that fits tennis balls (but you can also use it for your phone).

Lululemon Presidents Day Sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Court Crush Tennis Dress, $69 (orig. $138); lululemon.com

The Align super-high-rise bike shorts are another best-seller, likely due in part to their signature buttery-soft fabric and lightweight feel. The 10-inch rise is great for anyone who prefers ultra-high rise pants or those that have long torsos. An added bonus? The hidden waistband pocket that holds your key, ID, or credit card.

Lululemon Presidents Day Sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Super-High-Rise Short 10-Inch, $29 (orig. $58); lululemon.com

For all the new or experienced yogis out there, you won't want to pass up this deal. At 63 percent off, the Align Tank Top offers lightweight support in the brand's super soft and weightless Nulu fabric that hugs your body — making it especially great for yoga.

Lululemon Presidents Day Sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Tank Top, $29 (orig. $72); lululemon.com

If you're looking to add another pair of sweatpants to your wardrobe, the Scuba jogger is as good as it gets. Despite the lightweight design, they're still super warm and cozy, equally great for running errands and lounging at home. The fabric's breathable cotton blend features a bit of elastane, too, which offers some stretch for added comfort. For a full set, wear with the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie.

Lululemon Presidents Day Sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger Full Length, $59 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

