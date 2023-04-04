Lululemon's Newest Belt Bag Is Already Selling Out — Scoop It Up While You Can

Lululemon just dropped a new running collection with lifestyle brand Madhappy, and it includes springy pastels, peace signs, and best-selling items like the Longline Bra and Crop Tank — and it's selling out insanely fast.

The fan-favorite Lululemon Belt Bag sold out in less than 20 minutes in both new colors (black and ombre) on Madhappy, but it's now available at Lululemon in the colorful spring print. The Clean Lines Belt Bag is slightly bigger than the viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag you've definitely seen (and probably already own), but it features the same convenient hands-free design. Snag it in the pastel ombre pattern before it's gone again, like the black version is as of this writing.

Madhappy

Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Clean Lines Belt Bag in Ombre, $68; lululemon.com

The limited-edition tote from this collection is just as functional than the belt bag — if not more. Modeled after the Lululemon Clean Lines Tote Bag but with the carefree, eye-catching Madhappy spin, this carry-all is designed for on-the-go customers. And if the fast-selling belt bag is any indication, supplies of this bag won't last much longer, either.

The structured tote bag features a spacious zippered compartment with interior pockets and adjustable shoulder straps. The fabric is water-repellent, so you can bring this Lululemon tote bag with you to the gym, to the office, or on trips.

Madhappy

Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Clean Lines Tote Bag, $98; lululemon.com

Everyone needs a staple tote bag in their wardrobe, especially for spring and summer when outdoor adventures are in abundance, and this unexpected ombre pastel print stands out from the sea of black tote bags everyone carries. The Lululemon tote bag can easily fit a water bottle, picnic blanket, and snacks for park days or your laptop and lunch box for commutes.

Although the Madhappy Lululemon collection is designed with running in mind, the clothing can also be worn for other workouts, errands, or simply hanging around the house. We can already see ourselves living in these shorts and this tank top come summer.

Below, shop more from this limited-edition Lululemon collection, and hurry, because items could go out of stock at any moment.

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in White, $38; lululemon.com

Madhappy

Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Run and Train Hat, $52; lululemon.com

Madhappy

Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Hotty Hot Short 4, $68; lululemon.com

Madhappy

Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Energy Longline Bra, $68; lululemon.com

Madhappy

Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Relaxed Crop Hoodie, $168; lululemon.com

Madhappy

Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon All Yours Crop Tank, $54; lululemon.com

