Lifestyle Fashion Lululemon's Newest Belt Bag Is Already Selling Out — Scoop It Up While You Can The first drop sold out in less than 20 minutes earlier today By Claire Harmeyer Published on April 4, 2023 04:20 PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Lululemon just dropped a new running collection with lifestyle brand Madhappy, and it includes springy pastels, peace signs, and best-selling items like the Longline Bra and Crop Tank — and it's selling out insanely fast. The fan-favorite Lululemon Belt Bag sold out in less than 20 minutes in both new colors (black and ombre) on Madhappy, but it's now available at Lululemon in the colorful spring print. The Clean Lines Belt Bag is slightly bigger than the viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag you've definitely seen (and probably already own), but it features the same convenient hands-free design. Snag it in the pastel ombre pattern before it's gone again, like the black version is as of this writing. Madhappy Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Clean Lines Belt Bag in Ombre, $68; lululemon.com The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Absolutely Everywhere Is Back in Stock in 4 New Colors The limited-edition tote from this collection is just as functional than the belt bag — if not more. Modeled after the Lululemon Clean Lines Tote Bag but with the carefree, eye-catching Madhappy spin, this carry-all is designed for on-the-go customers. And if the fast-selling belt bag is any indication, supplies of this bag won't last much longer, either. The structured tote bag features a spacious zippered compartment with interior pockets and adjustable shoulder straps. The fabric is water-repellent, so you can bring this Lululemon tote bag with you to the gym, to the office, or on trips. Madhappy Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Clean Lines Tote Bag, $98; lululemon.com Everyone needs a staple tote bag in their wardrobe, especially for spring and summer when outdoor adventures are in abundance, and this unexpected ombre pastel print stands out from the sea of black tote bags everyone carries. The Lululemon tote bag can easily fit a water bottle, picnic blanket, and snacks for park days or your laptop and lunch box for commutes. Although the Madhappy Lululemon collection is designed with running in mind, the clothing can also be worn for other workouts, errands, or simply hanging around the house. We can already see ourselves living in these shorts and this tank top come summer. Below, shop more from this limited-edition Lululemon collection, and hurry, because items could go out of stock at any moment. Lululemon Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in White, $38; lululemon.com Madhappy Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Run and Train Hat, $52; lululemon.com Madhappy Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Hotty Hot Short 4, $68; lululemon.com Madhappy Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Energy Longline Bra, $68; lululemon.com Madhappy Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon Relaxed Crop Hoodie, $168; lululemon.com Madhappy Buy It! Madhappy x Lululemon All Yours Crop Tank, $54; lululemon.com