The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Absolutely Everywhere Is Back in Stock in 4 New Colors

If you've never seen the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in the wild, think again. The lightweight fanny pack is so popular, I guarantee you'll see at least three the next time you step outside. Thanks to its crazy high demand the hands-free bag sells out often — but it was just restocked in four new colors.

The most popular pick by far is the black Lululemon Belt Bag, but the brand just dropped four colorful options for spring: a cool mint, a taupe with "lululemon" graphics, a green, pink, and gray tie-dye, and a pastel blue that's already sold out online. Needless to say, it's hard to get your hands (er, waist?) on this fan-favorite fanny pack, so don't wait around.

Lululemon

There's a reason so many people own the belt bag (many in multiple colors): It's the ideal size for the essentials like your phone, wallet, keys, chapstick, and hand sanitizer. The strap can be adjusted to fit more snugly or loosely around your waist or across your chest like a crossbody bag. Plus it's super cute — so you'll actually want to pair it with every outfit.

Nearly weightless, its lightweight feel allows you to run errands without feeling weighed down. I used the black Lululemon Belt Bag for the first time last weekend during a 3-mile hike, and I can attest to its feather-light feel, even while holding my phone, sunglasses, and a granola bar. One customer put it perfectly: "It's there without being there."

Lululemon

More than 9,000 shoppers have given the Everywhere Belt Bag a five-star rating, and reviewers claim they wear it "everywhere" (hence the name), from Disney World to the airport. Easily store your boarding pass and ID inside while traveling and make airport security a seamless experience.

One buyer deemed it "perfect for this mom on the go" because it keeps essentials close but her hands free to tend to her kids. Kate Hudson recently wore a similar belt bag while walking around New York City with her daughter Rani Rose, so the style is even celebrity mom-approved.

Spending $38 for a bag you're bound to use on a daily basis is totally worth it, so quit pretending you're immune to the universal allure of the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag and snag one before it's gone — again.

Lululemon

Lululemon

Lululemon

