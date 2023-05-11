Surprisingly, the Wildly Popular Lululemon Belt Bag Is Available in 13 Colors Right Now

Fanny packs are far from a thing of the past. Nowadays, everyone is slinging the practical purses across their chests. And there's one specific style that you probably see, well, everywhere: the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.

Lululemon knew what it was doing when naming this product because it's truly all over the place. The hands-free belt bag is consistently a best-seller for the brand, which means it's often hard to come by. But right now, a whopping 13 colors of the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag are still in stock.

Buy It! Lululemon Belt Bag in Powder Blue, $38; shop.lululemon.com

Plenty of neutrals like black, white, off-white, navy, and gray are available, as are bright shades like sherbert orange, pastel blue, rosy pink, and key lime green. With all the wear you're bound to get out of this Lululemon belt bag, you might want to buy a color that'll go with everything and show off a fun summer hue. Hundreds of customers own multiple belt bags (one even has a collection of 50!) since they use them "every day."

Shoppers love how much the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag fits, with one reviewer noting that it "holds much more than you would think." Despite its compact size, this bag will store all your everyday essentials like a phone, headphones, wallet, chapstick, keys, and more inside its multiple zippers and interior pockets.

Thanks to its lightweight feel the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag won't weigh you down while you're on the go. Instead, it allows you to run errands without juggling a purse, plus all your necessities are easily accessible, making it the perfect travel companion. The strap is adjustable to your liking, so it will fit comfortably across your chest or around your waist.

Customers are bringing the Lululemon belt bag everywhere, including Disney World and the airport. I've worn mine on a 3-mile hike and all over New York City for various activities. Moms especially appreciate how the belt bag keeps their hands free so they can tend to their kids. Lululemon has other belt bags as well, like the larger Clean Lines Belt Bag and the City Adventurer Belt Bag, both of which take on a more traditional fanny pack shape.

For a bag you're bound to use multiple times a week — if not daily — $38 is well worth it. Join the masses and snag a Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag before it sells out again.

