Lululemon Just Put Tons of Best-Sellers in Its End of Year Sale — Including Its Most Popular Leggings

The holiday magic isn't over, because Lululemon is chock-full of popular styles with slashed prices.

You may have made your loved ones smile with the meaningful gifts that you gave during the holidays, but now it's time to treat yourself: Lululemon has a huge selection of best-sellers in its End of Year sale, from the beloved Align leggings to the brand's new running shoes — and prices start at $19.

Whether your New Year's resolutions include morning runs or more Pilates classes, there's a slew of leggings, sports bras, shorts, and more to outfit your 2023 in style. Go on and peruse the wide selection of finds in this coveted sale, because these deals won't last long. Remember that these pieces are final sale, so make sure you love them before you hit purchase (but really, what's not to love?).

Keep reading for the 12 must-shop styles from this year-end sale section.

Best Lululemon End of Year Sale Deals

Lululemon is known and loved for the buttery Nulu fabric used in its Align collection, which makes the High-Rise Pant with Pockets a hot commodity whenever a sale comes around. These lined leggings are completely squat-proof and feature deceptively deep side pockets that can store a phone or keys, along with a drop-in pocket in the waistband for small items like credit cards.

There are 17 colors on sale for these leggings, but many sizes are selling out fast. You can also grab the 28-inch High-Rise Pant with Pockets if you're not a fan of the shorter inseam.

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25-Inch, $29–$99 (orig. $128–$138); lululemon.com

Flared leggings have been all the rage this year thanks to celebrities like Hailey Bieber wearing them around, making the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant a consequential best-seller. These super soft yoga pants feature a high waist silhouette that tapers off at the knee, creating a flattering hourglass shape.

You can snag this popular style for up to $49 off its original price (depending on the color you choose — there are seven available), but you'll have to add these to your cart pretty quickly in order to secure them.

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant, $69–$89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Lululemon released its first running sneakers this year, known as the Blissfeel Running Shoe. These aerodynamic sneakers come in six vivid colors and are available in sizes 5 through 12.

The Blissfeels feature soles designed after analyzing millions of women's arches, a breathable upper for sweaty runs, and tuned foam cushioning for shock absorption. Originally sold at $148, these popular shoes are now available for just $99 — so sprint to checkout before they're gone.

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe, $99 (orig. $148); lululemon.com

You'll need something warm yet breathable to layer as you take on those early January workouts, which is where the It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt comes into play. This four-way stretch top is made from insulating yet sweat-wicking Nulu fabric that includes thumbholes and elongated sleeve length to keep the cold out.

It also features underarm gussets that minimize chafing as you take on those miles. There's also reflective detailing on the sleeves to provide better visibility during runs at dusk or dawn (especially when you're wearing this background-blending camouflage print).

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt, $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Biker shorts are a trend that's surely not going anywhere anytime soon, so we're loving this discount on the Align High-Rise Short. These weightless shorts feel like a second skin and don't roll up during exercise thanks to their 8-inch inseam, which hits most wearers around mid-thigh.

Their flattering design features a hidden waistband pocket that can store small essentials, like a credit card or keys, and they come in a whopping 17 colors to fit your fancy. With select colors available at just $19, it's no surprise that these best-selling shorts are flying off the shelves.

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 8-Inch, $19–$49 (orig. $58–$74); lululemon.com

There's nothing more motivating than a new workout set for the new year, making the Energy Longline Bra your new best friend (and gym buddy). This best-selling style is available for just $39 and comes in six fun shades and patterns to add a splash of color to your workout wardrobe.

Its sweat-wicking Luxtreme fabric is made for total comfort during yoga and training while still providing medium support, so you can get intense exercise in without any unnecessary pain.

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Energy Longline Bra, $39 (orig. $58–$68); lululemon.com

But the great finds don't stop here! We've spotted best-selling leggings, like the Wunder Train High-Rise Tight and InStill High-Rise Tight, that have been slashed up to 60 percent on certain colors.

There's a lot more where this came from, so be sure to check out Lululemon's End of Year sale before it gets cleared out (or disappears completely).

