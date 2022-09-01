The Lululemon Leggings Shoppers Call 'Buttery Soft' Are on Sale Now — but They're Selling Out Quickly

With fall fast approaching, it might be time to break out the quintessential comfy wardrobe staple: yoga pants. Who knows exactly when it became socially acceptable — nay, fashionable — to wear leggings as pants. Needless to say, we're not mad at it.

Some of the most popular leggings out there come from luxury athleisure brand Lululemon — and for good reason. Lululemon's well-cut and thoughtfully designed pieces are meant to be worn in and out of the gym. Not to mention, their clothes are so cute, they deserve to be worn for more than just working out!

For anyone whose leggings collection could use a bit of a refresh before cozy season officially arrives, the Align High-Rise Pant, one of the most coveted styles from Lululemon, is on sale right now. You can snag yourself a pair of these leggings with 18,000+ reviews starting at just $19. (And there's more where that came from in the We Made Too Much sale.)

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25", $19–$89 (orig. $98–$118); lululemon.com

Available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, these leggings are flexible enough to move with you through every yoga pose and soft enough to lounge around in all day. Their buttery-soft, weightless feel is thanks to Nulu fabric, a sweat-wicking material with four-way stretch. The high-waisted fit is flattering and comfortable, and the 25-inch length is intended to sit above the ankle.

The Align leggings are a favorite of celebrities, including Lori Harvey, who listed them as something she "can't live without" to The Strategist. "I'm kind of obsessed with them and probably wear them too much," Harvey revealed. "I have at least 10 pairs."

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25", $79 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Shoppers agree that Lululemon is the go-to brand for high-quality leggings. "Buttery smooth fabric, it feels like you're wearing nothing," one reviewer on Lululemon's site wrote of the Aligns.

Check out more of the most-loved styles on sale right now from Lululemon before these savings disappear.

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25", $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25", $79 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Super-High-Rise Pant 28", $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length, $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.