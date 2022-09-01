The Lululemon Leggings Shoppers Call 'Buttery Soft' Are on Sale Now — but They're Selling Out Quickly

You can pay as little as $19 for select styles

By Cai Cramer
Published on September 1, 2022 06:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lululemon sale
Photo: Lululemon

With fall fast approaching, it might be time to break out the quintessential comfy wardrobe staple: yoga pants. Who knows exactly when it became socially acceptable — nay, fashionable — to wear leggings as pants. Needless to say, we're not mad at it.

Some of the most popular leggings out there come from luxury athleisure brand Lululemon — and for good reason. Lululemon's well-cut and thoughtfully designed pieces are meant to be worn in and out of the gym. Not to mention, their clothes are so cute, they deserve to be worn for more than just working out!

For anyone whose leggings collection could use a bit of a refresh before cozy season officially arrives, the Align High-Rise Pant, one of the most coveted styles from Lululemon, is on sale right now. You can snag yourself a pair of these leggings with 18,000+ reviews starting at just $19. (And there's more where that came from in the We Made Too Much sale.)

Lululemon sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25", $19–$89 (orig. $98–$118); lululemon.com

Available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, these leggings are flexible enough to move with you through every yoga pose and soft enough to lounge around in all day. Their buttery-soft, weightless feel is thanks to Nulu fabric, a sweat-wicking material with four-way stretch. The high-waisted fit is flattering and comfortable, and the 25-inch length is intended to sit above the ankle.

The Align leggings are a favorite of celebrities, including Lori Harvey, who listed them as something she "can't live without" to The Strategist. "I'm kind of obsessed with them and probably wear them too much," Harvey revealed. "I have at least 10 pairs."

Lululemon sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25", $79 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Shoppers agree that Lululemon is the go-to brand for high-quality leggings. "Buttery smooth fabric, it feels like you're wearing nothing," one reviewer on Lululemon's site wrote of the Aligns.

Check out more of the most-loved styles on sale right now from Lululemon before these savings disappear.

Lululemon sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25", $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Lululemon sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25", $79 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Lululemon sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Super-High-Rise Pant 28", $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Lululemon sale
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length, $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Lululemon Sale Tout
Surprise! Lululemon Just Added New Markdowns to Its We Made Too Much Sale
Lululemon
Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale Is Officially Back — and Prices Start at $39
hoodie, dress
Lululemon Just Dropped Seriously Good Cyber Monday Deals on Leggings and Sports Bras
tshirt, leggings, joggers
Lululemon Is Having a Rare Sale for Black Friday — Prices Start at $39
Leylah Fernandez
Leylah Fernandez, Last Year's U.S. Open Runner-Up, Calls These Soft Leggings Her 'Favorite' On and Off the Court
Lululemon Leggings Sale
There's a Secret Way to Score Tons of Lululemon Leggings on Sale — Here's How
Lululemon Workout Collection
Lululemon's Rare Sale Ends Tonight — Here's What You Can Still Shop
Lululemon Align pant Kosaten pant
Lululemon's Massive End-of-Year Markdowns Include Hundreds of Best-Sellers (and They're Going Fast)
kendall jenner; lucy hale; kaia gerber; Richer Poorer basics
This On-Sale Dress from a Celeb Go-To Brand Has Been My Summer Uniform, and I'll Wear It into Fall, Too
Madewell jeans
There Are 100 Jeans on Sale at Madewell Right Now for Just $50, but Only for 2 More Days
Flattering Amazon Leggings
There Are 30,000 Pairs of Leggings on Amazon — but Shoppers Say These 8 Are the Best by Far
Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale Is Back
Madewell's Secret Stock Sale Is Back, and Customer Favorites Are Up to 60% Off
Lake pajamas
You Have 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 40% Off the Cooling Pajamas Jennifer Garner Has Worn 
Nordstrom Fashion Sale
Nordstrom Just Dropped the Price on More Than 3,200 Summer Styles Made by Its In-House Brands 
Faux Leather Leggings SPANX
The Staple Spanx Leggings That Notoriously Sell Out Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
Willit shorts
Amazon Shoppers Swear These 'Buttery Soft' Running Shorts Don't Ride Up or Cause Chafing, and They're Just $22