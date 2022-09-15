Lucy Hale Wore a Sage Green Dress That's Almost Sold Out, but We Found a Similar Style for Under $40

“This is the green chapter of my life”

By Taylor Jean Stephan
Published on September 15, 2022 08:00 PM

lucy hale shein dress
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lucy Hale has a thing for the color green.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a 10-slide carousel of photos on Instagram that was completely devoted to the lush shade. "This is the green chapter of my life," she captioned the post, which featured an array of pretty green-hued looks.

Leading the way was a gorgeous shirred sage green dress, which she styled with an ivory Melie Bianco bag and coordinating platform pumps. Her long sleeve number is from Aritzia, a Canadian-based retailer known for its seasonal wardrobe staples. That's probably why her exact $158 chiffon mini dress is nearly sold out in every size.

But not to worry, we scoured the internet and found a nearly identical option on Amazon. The best part? It costs under $40.

The SheIn Shirred Ruffle Mini Dress is truly a dead ringer for Hale's. It has a similar silhouette with its A-line cut and ruffle tiered hem along the bottom edge. Plus, it has a stretchy sock-like bodice that's easy to pull on and flattering on all body types. The cuffed long sleeves are also ideal for chilly fall weather.

Not only is it available in the same sage green color as Hale's, but it also comes in 16 others, like violet, which just so happens to be trending for fall. Bonus: There's also a short sleeve style that's available in six colors if you're still dressing for summer.

SheIn Women's Shirred Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon

Buy It! SheIn Shirred Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $38.99; amazon.com

Since it is such a budget-friendly find, many reviewers aren't hesitating to buy the dress in multiple colors. "It is perfect for summer and the fall, [and the] fit is great with being able to dress [it] up or down," one customer said.

Another shopper, who purchased it for their daughter to wear at graduation, said it "fits well and flows like it's supposed to," adding that it "goes well with sandals, flats, and heels."

Another must try trend for autumn? Pair it with any of your favorite boots, from knee-highs to ankle booties. The sky's the limit when it comes to where you can wear this dress. Depending on how you style it, you can wear it to the beach, a weekend brunch, or even an upcoming holiday party.

Whatever you do, don't wait to snag this dreamy fall dress inspired by Lucy Hale's latest green look. We have a feeling you'll be wearing it on repeat.

