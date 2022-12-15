Last-Minute Shopping? These 'Super Soft' Socks That Shoppers Say Make 'Perfect' Stocking Stuffers Are on Sale

Now that we're in the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, it's your last chance to check everyone off your list. If you left the smaller goodies for last, don't fret. Amazon put these comfy socks on sale — and they're "perfect for stocking stuffers," according to shoppers.

Right now, the Loritta Wool Knit Socks are on sale for up to 43 percent off. The popular socks, which have racked up more than 14,600 five-star ratings, are ranking on the best-selling women's socks chart. That means droves of shoppers are snapping them up just before the holidays.

Buy It! Loritta Wool Knit Socks, 5-Pack, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Made of a blend of wool, cotton, and polyester, the knit socks are soft and warm. They come in a pack of five that feature an assortment of colors, from classic neutrals to bright hues. There are also festive options, including snowflake and Christmas elk patterns.

Normally, a pack of socks costs $30, but the good news is that every variety is on sale right now for as little as $17, which comes out to just $3.40 per pair. There are enough in the pack that you can give a pair to multiple people — and even save one for yourself!

Thousands of shoppers have left glowing reviews to go along with their perfect ratings, calling the socks "super soft" and "super cozy." Customers rave about the "great quality" of the socks, with one saying, "They fit nicely without being tight or restrictive."Others love how they look: "All the different color combinations are beautiful!" a different customer wrote.

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Loritta Wool Knit Socks while they're still on sale. And if you're planning on gifting them for the holidays, be sure to snap them up now — they should arrive on your doorstep before December 25.

Buy It! Loritta Wool Knit Socks, 5-Pack, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Loritta Wool Knit Socks, 5-Pack, $18.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

