Customers Love That This 'Comfortable and Versatile' Summer Dress Has Pockets, and It's on Sale for $26

A closet without a little black dress is like going to the beach without a swimsuit, and nobody wants that. Luckily, we found a cute LBD at Amazon that's lightweight and sleeveless making it great for summer — and it has pockets. The Longyuan Summer Dress is available in 37 colors, and they're all on sale, which means now's the time to stock up.
It's made with super soft, stretchy fabric and an elastic waistband that gives it some shape. With a scoop neckline and racerback design, you can wear practically any bra underneath without having to worry about straps showing. It's a great option to wear by itself or you can dress it up with jewelry and a nice jacket.
The dress has more than 16,900 five-star ratings and one reviewer described it as a "comfy summer dress" and said they received "tons of compliments" on it. Another shopper who wore it for several occasions said it's "comfortable and versatile" and can be styled with sandals or heels.
Reviewers who own several colors of the dress say it washes well without fading, but they advise letting it air dry to keep the material soft and avoid shrinking. You should also wash it with similar colors the first time, in case any of the color transfers.
If you already have plenty of black dresses then you might want to consider another shade to give yourself more variety. The bright sky blue dress is a great pick for summer while the burgundy option might be more fitting for fall. Either way, they're completely opaque unless you choose white, then you'll want to make sure to wear beige undergarments since it's slightly see-through.
Don't wait until you're wishing you had a lightweight summer dress on hand to wear to a barbeque or the beach. Order one (or two) of these dresses while they're on sale and they can arrive in as little as one day with a Prime membership.
