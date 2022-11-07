Lifestyle Fashion The Longchamp Bags Jennifer Lopez and Princess Kate Carry Are Going for as Little as $90 at This Secret Sale But best-selling styles are selling out fast By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock/ Gilt Statement-makers like colorful clutches or croc-embossed crossbodies are fun and all, but nothing is more necessary in your handbag collection than a practical tote. And right now, the brand that countless celebrities turn to for that trusty take-everywhere purse is majorly on sale. Discount retailer Gilt just dropped a massive Longchamp sale, and it includes more than 200 markdowns on totes, backpacks, crossbodies, and shoulder bags, including styles from the best-selling Le Pliage line, with discounts as high as 41 percent off. While Longchamp bags aren't always super affordable, right now, you can snag one for as little as $90 — but they're bound to sell out fast. Longchamp Bags on Sale Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $89.99 (orig. $110) Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Backpack, $99.99 (orig. $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Energy Tote, $169.99 (orig. $210) Longchamp Le Pliage Energy Nylon & Leather Short Handle Tote, $179.99 (orig. $225) Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Medium Leather Top Handle Tote, $329.99 (orig. $565) Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir XS Croc-Embossed Leather Short Handle Tote, $369.99 (orig. $495) Longchamp Le Foulonne Small Leather Tote, $469.99 (orig. $630) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Known for ample storage space, a sophisticated design, and a subtle label, Longchamp bags tick all the boxes for that go-to travel or commuting bag. That's why celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Middleton all own Longchamp handbags: because they have everything a supermodel, a triple-threat entertainer, and a princess are looking for in a carryall tote. That means Longchamp bags are universally appealing and a crowd-pleasing gift for many people on your list. The brand's most popular pick by far is the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, which comes in small, medium, and large sizes — all of which are available at this Gilt Longchamp sale, along with backpack versions. This small tote, marked down to $90, is designed with an easy-to-clean nylon fabric and sleek leather straps for an understated look that will complement a wide variety of outfits all year long. Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $89.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com All you have to do to access this massive Longchamp sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address, and immediately unlock this shopping event and more deals on celebrity-worn and designer goodies daily. Below, find more Longchamp bags on sale and scoop up the pick you — or a lucky recipient — are bound to use for years to come while it's still deeply discounted. Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Backpack, $99.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Energy Tote, $169.99 (orig. $210); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Energy Nylon & Leather Short Handle Tote, $179.99 (orig. $225); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Medium Leather Top Handle Tote, $329.99 (orig. $565); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir XS Croc-Embossed Leather Short Handle Tote, $369.99 (orig. $495); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Foulonne Small Leather Tote, $469.99 (orig. $630); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping I'm a Guy with Curly Hair, and My New Favorite Shampoo Gives My Curls Definition with Every Wash Black Friday Isn't Here Yet, but This Air Purifier Shoppers Say 'Defeats' All Others Is Already on Major Sale Kerry Washington's $4,000 Leather Pants Have the Same Edgy Detail as These Leggings That Start at $20