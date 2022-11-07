The Longchamp Bags Jennifer Lopez and Princess Kate Carry Are Going for as Little as $90 at This Secret Sale

Statement-makers like colorful clutches or croc-embossed crossbodies are fun and all, but nothing is more necessary in your handbag collection than a practical tote. And right now, the brand that countless celebrities turn to for that trusty take-everywhere purse is majorly on sale.

Discount retailer Gilt just dropped a massive Longchamp sale, and it includes more than 200 markdowns on totes, backpacks, crossbodies, and shoulder bags, including styles from the best-selling Le Pliage line, with discounts as high as 41 percent off. While Longchamp bags aren't always super affordable, right now, you can snag one for as little as $90 — but they're bound to sell out fast.

Longchamp Bags on Sale

Known for ample storage space, a sophisticated design, and a subtle label, Longchamp bags tick all the boxes for that go-to travel or commuting bag. That's why celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Middleton all own Longchamp handbags: because they have everything a supermodel, a triple-threat entertainer, and a princess are looking for in a carryall tote. That means Longchamp bags are universally appealing and a crowd-pleasing gift for many people on your list.

The brand's most popular pick by far is the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, which comes in small, medium, and large sizes — all of which are available at this Gilt Longchamp sale, along with backpack versions. This small tote, marked down to $90, is designed with an easy-to-clean nylon fabric and sleek leather straps for an understated look that will complement a wide variety of outfits all year long.

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $89.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

All you have to do to access this massive Longchamp sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address, and immediately unlock this shopping event and more deals on celebrity-worn and designer goodies daily.

Below, find more Longchamp bags on sale and scoop up the pick you — or a lucky recipient — are bound to use for years to come while it's still deeply discounted.

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Backpack, $99.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Energy Tote, $169.99 (orig. $210); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Energy Nylon & Leather Short Handle Tote, $179.99 (orig. $225); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Medium Leather Top Handle Tote, $329.99 (orig. $565); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir XS Croc-Embossed Leather Short Handle Tote, $369.99 (orig. $495); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Foulonne Small Leather Tote, $469.99 (orig. $630); gilt.com

