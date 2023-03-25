Lifestyle Fashion Longchamp Bags Like Kate Middleton's Are Under $100 at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Not for Long Get your own Le Pliage tote for as little as $80 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. There's nothing we love more than sharing the news of a secret sale going on. Okay, maybe one thing — when the sale includes grade-A tote bags. And discount retailer Gilt has really outdone itself because now through Tuesday, March 28, you can get Longchamp tote bags, backpacks, and more for steep bargains. We've highlighted seven of our favorite picks below, starting at just $75. The sale may have been kept under wraps, but gaining access to all of the discounts doesn't have to be. All you need to do is enter your email address and create a password to begin browsing all of the Longchamp deals available at Gilt right now. All you need to do is enter your email address and create a password to begin browsing all of the Longchamp deals available at Gilt right now. Shop Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt: Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Long Handle Tote, $79.99 (orig. $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Large Nylon Travel Bag, $119.99 (orig. $147.50) Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $74.99 (orig. $125) Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $119.99 (orig. $160) Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote, $99.99 (orig. $125) Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Black, $104.99 (orig. $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $109.99 (orig. $140) Kate Middleton's White Blazer Just Ushered in Spring Fashion, and This Similar Style Is on Sale at Amazon We don't know about you, but we've been searching high and low for one bag that works for everything: the gym, work, a European holiday, and so on. That's where the Longchamp Le Pliage tote comes in. The bags are so fashion-forward (as evidenced by Kate Middleton, who has carried Le Pliage totes for years), but, as a personal fan of the brand myself, I can say they're built to last. Plus, the nylon bags are easy to clean and don't ever get stinky or gross (gym bag 101). The leather handles also give them a nice, polished touch. Luckily, Gilt has multiple styles of the Le Pliage tote available. This orange one is a bit smaller than some of the others, but it has long handles so you can sling it over your shoulder when you get tired of carrying it. The price is also right, as it's more than 40 percent off at the time of writing. Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Long Handle Tote, $79.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com For a weekender bag or a quick trip, we'd recommend going with the Le Pliage Large Nylon Travel Bag. It looks roomy enough to fit a laptop and some of your personal belongings, too. And if your quarters are feeling a bit cramped once you arrive, you can always unpack it and fold it up for easy storage. Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Large Nylon Travel Bag, $119.99 (orig. $147.50); gilt.com Varying sizes and handle lengths are in stock, but so are different colors. Both this lagoon blue one and this light yellow one would be perfect for Easter brunch, while this all-black one, will never be out of season. Head to Gilt now to shop more Longchamp bags on sale. Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $119.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $74.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Black, $104.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? 