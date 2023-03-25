Longchamp Bags Like Kate Middleton's Are Under $100 at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Not for Long

Get your own Le Pliage tote for as little as $80

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

There's nothing we love more than sharing the news of a secret sale going on. Okay, maybe one thing — when the sale includes grade-A tote bags.

And discount retailer Gilt has really outdone itself because now through Tuesday, March 28, you can get Longchamp tote bags, backpacks, and more for steep bargains. We've highlighted seven of our favorite picks below, starting at just $75.

The sale may have been kept under wraps, but gaining access to all of the discounts doesn't have to be. All you need to do is enter your email address and create a password to begin browsing all of the Longchamp deals available at Gilt right now.

Shop Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt:

We don't know about you, but we've been searching high and low for one bag that works for everything: the gym, work, a European holiday, and so on. That's where the Longchamp Le Pliage tote comes in.

The bags are so fashion-forward (as evidenced by Kate Middleton, who has carried Le Pliage totes for years), but, as a personal fan of the brand myself, I can say they're built to last. Plus, the nylon bags are easy to clean and don't ever get stinky or gross (gym bag 101). The leather handles also give them a nice, polished touch.

Luckily, Gilt has multiple styles of the Le Pliage tote available. This orange one is a bit smaller than some of the others, but it has long handles so you can sling it over your shoulder when you get tired of carrying it. The price is also right, as it's more than 40 percent off at the time of writing.

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Long Handle Tote, $79.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

For a weekender bag or a quick trip, we'd recommend going with the Le Pliage Large Nylon Travel Bag. It looks roomy enough to fit a laptop and some of your personal belongings, too. And if your quarters are feeling a bit cramped once you arrive, you can always unpack it and fold it up for easy storage.

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Large Nylon Travel Bag, $119.99 (orig. $147.50); gilt.com

Varying sizes and handle lengths are in stock, but so are different colors. Both this lagoon blue one and this light yellow one would be perfect for Easter brunch, while this all-black one, will never be out of season.

Head to Gilt now to shop more Longchamp bags on sale.

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $119.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $74.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Black, $104.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Hudson Purple Blouse
Jennifer Hudson's Spring-Ready Lilac Blouse Looks Just Like This Satin Button-Down — and It's Only $26
CAMTOP Women Travel Tote Overnight Weekender Carry On Bag With Luggage Sleeve and Shoes Compartmet
This Weekender Bag Is Both 'Stylish' and 'Spacious,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Romantic Floral Decor Pieces roundup
13 Romantic Floral Decor Pieces to Welcome Spring, All Under $50
Related Articles
Jennifer Hudson Purple Blouse
Jennifer Hudson's Spring-Ready Lilac Blouse Looks Just Like This Satin Button-Down — and It's Only $26
CAMTOP Women Travel Tote Overnight Weekender Carry On Bag With Luggage Sleeve and Shoes Compartmet
This Weekender Bag Is Both 'Stylish' and 'Spacious,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
madewell maternity wear sale TOUT
12 Must-Have Maternity Styles from Madewell's Huge Spring Sale, According to a Pregnant Writer 
Tempt Me Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
My Favorite 'Mom Swimsuit' Garners Compliments from Perfect Strangers, and It's Under $35 on Amazon
Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
The New Hanes Originals Collection Just Launched at Amazon — and Everything Is Under $30
renee zellweger
Celebs Like Renée Zellweger and Jennifer Garner Are Declaring Plaid a Spring Print with This Subtle Tweak
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse Tout
This 'Flattering' Short-Sleeve Blouse Is on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon
ANRABESS Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Super Comfy, Soft, and Flowy' Jumpsuit to Their Carts, and It's on Sale
Selena Gomez Doc Martins
Selena Gomez Sipped Soda on Set in a Wedding Dress and the Comfy-Cool Boots Celebrities Have Worn for Years
Nordstrom Clear the Rack sale
Nordstrom Rack's Massive Sale Has Thousands of Dresses, Shoes, and Purses, and Discounts Are Up to 95% Off 
Oprah in Jordan
Oprah's Big-Pocket Pants Are How We're Doing Cargos Now — Get in on the Trend Starting at $27
Easter Dresses Tout
12 Beautiful Easter Dresses on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Melinda Maria Heiress 2" Hoops TOUT
Kerry Washington Just Wore These Affordable Earrings That Shoppers Say 'Sparkle Like Crazy'
Disney Shirts tout
10 Disney T-Shirts from Amazon That'll Arrive Before Your Family's Next Trip to the Theme Parks
Mother Denim Sale Tout
This Celebrity-Worn Jeans Brand Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours — and Everything Is at Least 50% Off
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, delivers a speech at NatWest's headquarters
Kate Middleton's White Blazer Just Ushered in Spring Fashion, and This Similar Style Is on Sale at Amazon