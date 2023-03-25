Longchamp Bags Like Kate Middleton's Are Under $100 at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Not for Long

There's nothing we love more than sharing the news of a secret sale going on. Okay, maybe one thing — when the sale includes grade-A tote bags.

And discount retailer Gilt has really outdone itself because now through Tuesday, March 28, you can get Longchamp tote bags, backpacks, and more for steep bargains. We've highlighted seven of our favorite picks below, starting at just $75.

The sale may have been kept under wraps, but gaining access to all of the discounts doesn't have to be. All you need to do is enter your email address and create a password to begin browsing all of the Longchamp deals available at Gilt right now.

Shop Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt:

We don't know about you, but we've been searching high and low for one bag that works for everything: the gym, work, a European holiday, and so on. That's where the Longchamp Le Pliage tote comes in.

The bags are so fashion-forward (as evidenced by Kate Middleton, who has carried Le Pliage totes for years), but, as a personal fan of the brand myself, I can say they're built to last. Plus, the nylon bags are easy to clean and don't ever get stinky or gross (gym bag 101). The leather handles also give them a nice, polished touch.

Luckily, Gilt has multiple styles of the Le Pliage tote available. This orange one is a bit smaller than some of the others, but it has long handles so you can sling it over your shoulder when you get tired of carrying it. The price is also right, as it's more than 40 percent off at the time of writing.

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Long Handle Tote, $79.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

For a weekender bag or a quick trip, we'd recommend going with the Le Pliage Large Nylon Travel Bag. It looks roomy enough to fit a laptop and some of your personal belongings, too. And if your quarters are feeling a bit cramped once you arrive, you can always unpack it and fold it up for easy storage.

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Large Nylon Travel Bag, $119.99 (orig. $147.50); gilt.com

Varying sizes and handle lengths are in stock, but so are different colors. Both this lagoon blue one and this light yellow one would be perfect for Easter brunch, while this all-black one, will never be out of season.

Head to Gilt now to shop more Longchamp bags on sale.

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $119.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $74.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Black, $104.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.