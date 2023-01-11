Kate Middleton and I Have Carried These Durable, Stylish Tote Bags for Years — and They're Secretly on Sale

Kate Middleton's style always gets a ton of attention — and rightfully so, in my opinion.

Her tiaras are always twinkling, her jewelry is sometimes a nod to other members of the royal family, and she's been spotted in affordable shoes so many times that it's hard to keep track. But the one item of hers that I admire the most? Her Longchamp Le Pliage bag. Because I, too, have the carry-all bag, and I can't say enough good things about it.

Through January 14, several Longchamp bags are on sale at discount retailer Gilt. Just create a free account on Gilt's website to access this under-the-radar event, plus dozens of others. I might even have to grab a third for myself — yes, I already have two!

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt

Kate's been wearing the nylon bag for years, going as far back as 2005, and I've had my Longchamp since 2014. And let me tell you, we've gone through it together. There are two reasons why I still have it around, and I'm sure that they're the same for Kate: It's the most durable bag I've ever owned, and it looks good with everything.

Kate's worn the Le Pliage tote with jeans and a sweater, but she's also dressed it up with a blouse, trench, and mini skirt. Similarly, I've worn mine with everything from sweatpants to a lacy maxi skirt. As for the durability, despite carrying the bag with me through airports, train stations, and college campuses, its leather handles still look good as new. Even when stuffed, the bag retains its shape and fashionably gets all of my things from point A to point B.

When I'm not using it as my carry-on, I take advantage of its packability and fold it to put in my suitcase. Plus, the bag's water-resistant material and interior is easy to clean — I've done it more times than I'd like to admit.

For a bonafide steal, this red Longchamp tote is currently just $110 at the Gilt sale. It has the classic brown leather handles, typical for many Longchamp Le Pliages, but for a bit of variation, the stitching along the leather is the same color as the nylon.

While the leather flap and button snap are both appealing and functional (it's what allows you to fold up the entire bag into a tiny square), there's also a full zipper across the top of the bag. The tote also features the Longchamp logo and small flash of green for its own individuality.

And the purple handles on this Le Pliage tote match the color of its nylon for a fashion-forward moment. A slight flash of yellow is also present on the snap button, the embroidered logo, and on the trimming of the handles.

And if you're thinking "maybe I should just get a neutral bag," think again: a purple tote is practically a guaranteed way to make sure that no one else has the same outfit as you. I have a purple one myself, and I love how it makes every ensemble feel just a bit more unique.

Now, I will die on my Longchamp tote hill, but I'll admit that this nylon backpack might have been a more practical solution for carrying all those heavy textbooks in my high school and college days. It has two adjustable shoulder straps, but you can also carry it by its leather top handle to subtly say "please, look at my bag." Plus, the burnt orange color is always a popular option around autumn, a.k.a. back-to-school season.

If you're in the market for a stylish, durable bag, the search is over: Long live Longchamps. Keep scrolling for more Longchamp bags on sale at Gilt.

