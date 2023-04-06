Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Midi and Maxi Dresses for Spring — and These 10 Must-Haves Are Under $50 There are so many colors and patterns to choose from By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Spring may be in full swing, but we still have chillier temperatures ahead before we reach the piping-hot days of summer. If you're looking to embrace trendy spring fashion without shortening hemlines or spending a ton of money, we've got you covered. Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward long dresses for spring, with midi and maxi lengths popping up in Amazon's Movers and Shakers section, a hub of the retailer's trending products across all categories. We've scoured the trending charts, along with Amazon's bustling deals section, to find the 10 best long dresses for spring — and they're all on sale for under $50. Spring Midi and Maxi Dresses Under $50 Best-seller Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress, $44.89 (orig. $48.99) Plus-Sizes: MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $47.99 (orig. $62.99) Chart-Climber: Merokeety Smocked Lace Midi Dress, $43.99 with coupon (orig. $46.99) Tobrief Square-Neck Tie-Strap Maxi Dress, $36.65 with coupon (orig. $55.99) Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $50.99) Anrabess Tank Top Maxi Dress, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $51.99) Ours Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $30.96–$33.96 (orig.$42.99) Zesica Tiered Midi Dress, $28.49–$41.79 with coupon (orig. $48.99) Anrabess Halter Neck Maxi Dress, $31.34 with coupon (orig. $42.99) Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi Dress, $28.50 (orig. $29.90) Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing a Sleek Version of the Timeless Shoe We've Seen on Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Prettygarden is dominating Amazon's trending section, with discounts running on two popular styles. We found this wrap maxi dress on the Movers and Shakers chart, and it comes in so many floral patterns that are perfect for spring. There's also this best-selling Swiss dot maxi dress that comes in 24 colors, including light blue and apricot. Reviewers love its versatility: One shopper called the dress a "must-have for spring and summer," while another said it can "easily be paired with a cropped cable sweater and boots for fall." Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress, $44.89 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com There are plenty of other deals on unique styles to choose from, too. You can snag a beach-ready tropical-printed halter dress on sale with double discounts, along with a leopard-print maxi to spice up your closet. There's also a beautiful A-line maxi dress that's available in women's sizes L–5XL Plus and 24 different prints — from florals to polka dots. One reviewer raved that it was "perfection," and explained how the "elastic part is not tight at all [and] the bottom part material is flowy and does not stick to the body." They called the dress "very comfortable and stylish," too Amazon Buy It! MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $47.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Call This Chart-Climbing Blouse 'Flattering and Comfortable' — and It's $26 Right Now For a more casual silhouette, try this now-$29 tank top maxi dress that, in addition to being majorly comfortable, features the end-all-be-all of convenience in a dress: pockets. Or, add this button-down midi dress by Amazon Essentials to your cart while it's on sale for under $30. It would make a "great addition to any wardrobe," according to one shopper, who also called the dress "cute," "comfortable," and "versatile." Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi Dress, $28.50 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com Give your spring wardrobe a refresh with these trendy midi and maxi dresses while they're on sale for under $50 at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see can't-miss styles. Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Smocked Lace Midi Dress, $43.99 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tobrief Square-Neck Tie-Strap Maxi Dress, $36.65 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Tank Top Maxi Dress, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ours Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $30.96–$33.96 (orig.$42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Tiered Midi Dress, $28.49–$41.79 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Halter Neck Maxi Dress, $31.34 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 