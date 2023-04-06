Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Midi and Maxi Dresses for Spring — and These 10 Must-Haves Are Under $50

Spring may be in full swing, but we still have chillier temperatures ahead before we reach the piping-hot days of summer. If you're looking to embrace trendy spring fashion without shortening hemlines or spending a ton of money, we've got you covered.

Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward long dresses for spring, with midi and maxi lengths popping up in Amazon's Movers and Shakers section, a hub of the retailer's trending products across all categories. We've scoured the trending charts, along with Amazon's bustling deals section, to find the 10 best long dresses for spring — and they're all on sale for under $50.

Spring Midi and Maxi Dresses Under $50

Prettygarden is dominating Amazon's trending section, with discounts running on two popular styles. We found this wrap maxi dress on the Movers and Shakers chart, and it comes in so many floral patterns that are perfect for spring. There's also this best-selling Swiss dot maxi dress that comes in 24 colors, including light blue and apricot. Reviewers love its versatility: One shopper called the dress a "must-have for spring and summer," while another said it can "easily be paired with a cropped cable sweater and boots for fall."

Buy It! Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress, $44.89 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of other deals on unique styles to choose from, too. You can snag a beach-ready tropical-printed halter dress on sale with double discounts, along with a leopard-print maxi to spice up your closet.

There's also a beautiful A-line maxi dress that's available in women's sizes L–5XL Plus and 24 different prints — from florals to polka dots. One reviewer raved that it was "perfection," and explained how the "elastic part is not tight at all [and] the bottom part material is flowy and does not stick to the body." They called the dress "very comfortable and stylish," too

Buy It! MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $47.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

For a more casual silhouette, try this now-$29 tank top maxi dress that, in addition to being majorly comfortable, features the end-all-be-all of convenience in a dress: pockets. Or, add this button-down midi dress by Amazon Essentials to your cart while it's on sale for under $30. It would make a "great addition to any wardrobe," according to one shopper, who also called the dress "cute," "comfortable," and "versatile."

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi Dress, $28.50 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com

Give your spring wardrobe a refresh with these trendy midi and maxi dresses while they're on sale for under $50 at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see can't-miss styles.

Buy It! Merokeety Smocked Lace Midi Dress, $43.99 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tobrief Square-Neck Tie-Strap Maxi Dress, $36.65 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Tank Top Maxi Dress, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Ours Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $30.96–$33.96 (orig.$42.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zesica Tiered Midi Dress, $28.49–$41.79 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Halter Neck Maxi Dress, $31.34 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

