You can't go wrong with iconic sneaker brands like Adidas and Superga, but there's something satisfying about standing out from the crowd in a lesser-known label. Løci is one of those under-the-radar picks that will have everyone asking you, "Where are those from?" — and it's taking Hollywood by storm.

Løci sneakers have everything you're looking for in a staple white pair — a classic silhouette, durable outsoles, and cushioned support — but with an elevated twist. The "Ø" logo that marks each shoe is subtle, sophisticated, and intriguing. So much so that the vegan brand has caught the attention of a slew of celebs like Mila Kunis, Olivia Wilde, Lucy Hale, and Eva Longoria.

Longoria's exact pair, the Løci Nine Sneaker in a versatile black and stone color combination, is so popular, it has already sold out eight times. But today, the sought-after style is finally back in stock.

Not only do the Løci Nine sneakers look sleek with jeans, dresses, and leggings, but you can feel good knowing they're made with 100 percent recyclable materials (like a breathable bamboo mesh lining and a cork insole), too. The lightweight shoes come in five styles for men and women including low-, mid-, and high-top versions in a variety of colors.

The sustainable brand sent me two pairs last year, and I've walked countless miles in them since, feeling comfy and cool with each step. Despite hitting the pavement on dirty New York City streets, the unique kicks have maintained their crisp white appearance, and I never fail to receive compliments when I wear them.

With eight sellouts under its belt, the Løci Nine Sneaker is bound to get wiped clean by eager shoppers again, so don't wait around and miss out on this rare opportunity to snag Longoria and Kunis' exact pair.

Shop more Løci sneakers below.

