Eva Longoria's Sustainable Sneakers Have Sold Out 8 Times, but They're Back in Stock — for Now Score the sleek shoes Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde also wear before they sell out again Published on October 19, 2022 04:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty You can't go wrong with iconic sneaker brands like Adidas and Superga, but there's something satisfying about standing out from the crowd in a lesser-known label. Løci is one of those under-the-radar picks that will have everyone asking you, "Where are those from?" — and it's taking Hollywood by storm. Løci sneakers have everything you're looking for in a staple white pair — a classic silhouette, durable outsoles, and cushioned support — but with an elevated twist. The "Ø" logo that marks each shoe is subtle, sophisticated, and intriguing. So much so that the vegan brand has caught the attention of a slew of celebs like Mila Kunis, Olivia Wilde, Lucy Hale, and Eva Longoria. Longoria's exact pair, the Løci Nine Sneaker in a versatile black and stone color combination, is so popular, it has already sold out eight times. But today, the sought-after style is finally back in stock. Løci Buy It! Løci Nine Sneaker in Natural/Black/Stone, $170; lociwear.com Not only do the Løci Nine sneakers look sleek with jeans, dresses, and leggings, but you can feel good knowing they're made with 100 percent recyclable materials (like a breathable bamboo mesh lining and a cork insole), too. The lightweight shoes come in five styles for men and women including low-, mid-, and high-top versions in a variety of colors. Loci Buy It! Løci Seven in White/Beige/Mustard; $180; lociwear.com The sustainable brand sent me two pairs last year, and I've walked countless miles in them since, feeling comfy and cool with each step. Despite hitting the pavement on dirty New York City streets, the unique kicks have maintained their crisp white appearance, and I never fail to receive compliments when I wear them. Megan Fox Keeps Wearing the Muppet Hat Trend Rihanna Breaks Out Every Fall Hurry! Fluffy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at This Secret Sale, but Popular Styles Are Going Fast With eight sellouts under its belt, the Løci Nine Sneaker is bound to get wiped clean by eager shoppers again, so don't wait around and miss out on this rare opportunity to snag Longoria and Kunis' exact pair. Shop more Løci sneakers below. Loci Buy It! Løci Eight in Natural/Black/Stone, $180; lociwear.com Loci Buy It! Løci Eleven in White/Natural/Natural, $200; lociwear.com