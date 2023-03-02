Mila Kunis' Courtside Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times, but They're Finally Back in Stock

Lots of sneakers are popular, but when a pair sells out 10 times in a row, that's really saying something. Add a slew of celebs who have given the kicks their seal of approval, and you better pay attention.

The wildly sought-after pair in question? The Løci Nine Sneaker. With a subtle platform, comfy cork insole, and luxe look, it's no wonder why the brand's A-list roster keeps getting longer. Last summer, Eva Longoria took the pair for a summer stroll, in the fall, Mila Kunis sat courtside in them at a Lakers game, and even Ben Affleck has been spotted wearing the sleek sneakers.

Thanks to its high-profile backing and supportive, eco-friendly design, the exact pair worn by Kunis and Longoria, the natural black stone wash, is notoriously hard to get your hands on. However, after selling out 10 times, this Løci Nine Sneaker is finally back in stock.

Løci shoes offer everything you're looking for in a go-to pair of white sneakers: versatility, durability, and long-lasting comfort. However, an "ø" logo on both sides of the shoe makes them stand out from the pack, and 28 different tongue, heel, and logo color options take it up another notch. Go bold with red and blue or stay neutral with an all-white style.

Not only do Løci sneakers look good, but they're good for the environment, too. The Løci Nine is made of 95 percent recycled plastic and 100 percent natural rubber, and the lining is comprised of 82 percent nylon and 18 percent bamboo. Even the laces are made of waxed cotton and the insoles are composed of cork.

More famous fans of the footwear include Olivia Wilde, Lucy Hale, and Nikki Reed, so you're in good company if you hop on the Løci train. There's no telling how long this Løci Nine Sneaker will stay in stock, so step on it — shop more colors of the celebrity-worn Løci sneaker below.

