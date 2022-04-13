Everything You Need to Know About Lizzo's New Shapewear Line — Including What to Buy
Lizzo wants you to feel "good as hell" in her brand new shapewear line, Yitty.
The singer, who's been actively promoting the collection (which shares a name with her childhood moniker) on social media in recent weeks, has officially launched her first-ever fashion brand — and there's a lot to love. For starters, the affordable line features size-inclusive styles (XS to 6X) that are thoughtfully designed to make you look and feel your best, no matter your size.
Yitty has something for everyone, including smoothing bodysuits, shaping thongs, seamless bralettes, and high-waisted leggings. And given the budget-friendly prices (most items are under $20 when you sign up for a Fabletics membership), we'd say it couldn't hurt to try all the things.
Here's what you need to know: There are three distinct drops in Lizzo's line, including Nearly Naked, a lightweight seamless collection designed to comfortably shape and firm your natural curves; Mesh Me, a smoothing line that could be worn as either underwear or outerwear; and Major Label, a fun assortment of everyday lifestyle pieces that are super soft to the touch.
Buy It! Yitty Mesh Me Smoothing Thong Bodysuit, $30.58 with membership (orig $84.95); yitty.fabletics.com
More than 65 percent of the functional and supportive styles are made of high-quality recycled fibers. Plus, Yitty took it a step further and ensured its packaging was also sustainably designed, made of 100 percent recycled materials.
As for the items themselves, we could see several of them working wonders in our wardrobes, and thanks to Lizzo's (very) candid social media videos showing her favorite styles on her bod, we have zero hesitation buying Yitty in bulk.
"Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we're thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone's size is just their size. It's not high, it's not low. It's not big, it's not small. It's just your size," the star said in an official press release, describing this bold business move as a true celebration of the body and a lifelong dream of hers come true.
"I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again," she added. Long live Lizzo!
Shop a few standouts from her line below, or check out the entire collection for yourself.
Buy It! Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, $25.18 with membership (orig $69.95); yitty.fabletics.com
Buy It! Yitty Mesh Me Smoothing High-Waist Legging, $14.50 with membership (orig $74.95); yitty.fabletics.com
Buy It! Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping High-Waist Short, $14.50 with membership (orig $49.95); yitty.fabletics.com
Buy It! Yitty Major Label Cross-Front Bralette, $17.98 with membership (orig $49.95); yitty.fabletics.com
Buy It! Yitty Major Label High-Waist Legging, $14.50 with membership (orig $69.95); yitty.fabletics.com
