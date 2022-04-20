The See-Through Sparkly Dress Trend Seen on Lizzo and Vanessa Hudgens Is More Wearable Than You Think

Slip a sheer mini dress or midi dress over a strapless bodycon slip for a night out on the town, or layer it over a basic white tank and jeans for a multi-dimensional outfit unlike anything else. Play with proportions and experiment with the go-to items you already own by adding this unique piece over or under them, and see what one-of-a-kind outfits you come up with. For roughly around $30 (give or take), we think this Amazon purchase is a solid choice for summer.