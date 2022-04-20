The See-Through Sparkly Dress Trend Seen on Lizzo and Vanessa Hudgens Is More Wearable Than You Think
Photo credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images, Vanessa Hudgens Instagram
It's sparkle season.
Just ask Lizzo, Vanessa Hudgens, and Paris Hilton who have been wearing glittering, see-through outfits lately; and tell us you're not suddenly tempted to slip into something similar.
Not only are these outfits eye-catching and glamorous, but they also allow for plenty of creative expression, if that's your thing.
While Hilton and Hudgens were living it up at Coachella when we spotted them in their dazzling, skin-baring outfits, it's clear that a music festival is not even needed to pull off this look. Lizzo wore her floor-length number in New York City while attending the Saturday Night Live afterparty, and even added a snazzy pair of embellished heels to complete her formal look.
If you're inspired to go all out with this glitzy trend, we've got you covered. Amazon has a handful of convincing dupes that are a lot easier to wear than one might think. While these options are often described as beach dresses (and they certainly would make a splash when worn over a swimsuit à la Hudgens), we actually think a funky rhinestone dress could be worn in several ways out in the real world, too.
Slip a sheer mini dress or midi dress over a strapless bodycon slip for a night out on the town, or layer it over a basic white tank and jeans for a multi-dimensional outfit unlike anything else. Play with proportions and experiment with the go-to items you already own by adding this unique piece over or under them, and see what one-of-a-kind outfits you come up with. For roughly around $30 (give or take), we think this Amazon purchase is a solid choice for summer.
We also love the pants version of this trend, which is nearly identical to the pair seen on Hilton. Once again, the possibilities are endless with this cool concept — style them over or under a pair of shorts or a mini skirt, and let your legs do the talking.
Shop these spectacular, sheer options below and get ready to turn heads all season long.
Buy It! Lady Rhinestone Mesh Fishnet Bodycon Dress, $19.99–$49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Skdzkj Rhinestone See-Through Mesh Fishnet Dress, $23.35–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ankomina Crystal Rhinestone Mesh Pants, $29.99; amazon.com
