Lively's First-Ever Swim Sale Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time — Every Style Is 40% Off Right Now!

We’ll be wearing these deeply discounted swimsuits until further notice
By Jennifer Chan July 21, 2022 12:00 AM
It's getting hot in here! 

If just the thought of putting on real clothes is making you sweat (even more) these days, you're not alone. The record-breaking temperatures this summer are borderline unbearable, and we've been resorting to wearing the most minimal of things (i.e. swimwear and breezy activewear) more days than not just to keep cool. 

The good news is that we just stumbled upon a sale that's so good, it may very well turn your mindset about the summer heat right around. Lively, the lingerie brand best known for its super soft and comfy bras, is running its first-ever swim sale right now, which means you can score up to 40 percent off flattering and functional bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with code SPLASH40. 

The retailer has dozens of cute styles (sizes range from XS to XL) to pick from, including high-waisted bikini bottoms and matching bandeau, plunge, or bralette tops (including a Busty Bralette option for those that are a bit more blessed on top). Lively even offers convenient bundles to keep ordering streamlined, which means you can toss in a solid color (or two), or experiment with a playful print (the cabana stripe set is our top pick) in a snap. Hey, with prices this good, you can afford to stock up on all of the swimwear styles that will motivate you to take a dip and cool off whenever you can. 

As for one-pieces, we have our eyes on the stylish V One-Piece Swimsuit, which is a cute color-blocked design that would pair perfectly with jeans or denim cut-offs for a casual off-duty look once you're back on land and out of the water. There's also the sleek Crossback One-Piece if you're in more of a monochrome mood, or the Tank One-Piece, which comes in a tropical-inspired pattern for an instant endorphin boost.

Shop these standouts below, and be sure to check out the entire sale online while this can't-miss-it promotion is still going strong. 

Credit: Lively

Buy It! Lively Bandeau and High-Waist Swim Bundle, $57 with code SPLASH40 (orig. $95); wearlively.com

Credit: Lively

Buy It! Lively The V One-Piece, $45 with code SPLASH40 (orig. $75); wearlively.com

Credit: Lively

Buy It! Lively Plunge Bralette and Bikini Swim Bundle, $57 with code SPLASH40 (orig. $95); wearlively.com

Credit: Lively

Buy It! Lively The Straight Up One-Piece, $45 with code SPLASH40 (orig. $75); wearlively.com

Credit: Lively

Buy It! Lively The Ruched Plunge Bralette Bikini Bundle, $57 with code SPLASH40 (orig. $95); wearlively.com

