This Cute Pajama Line Features Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars Characters — and Your Whole Family Can Match
It's no secret that stars love a good PJ pic with their mini mes.
Whether it's cozying up with baby chicks for Easter Sunday like Kim K or ringing in that holiday spirit with Christmas plaid like Tia Mowry and crew, matching sets are all over social media. And the good news for you is, with a celeb-shopped brand like Little Sleepies, you can get the whole family decked out in matching duds all year round.
In the past few years, the kids of Hillary Duff, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen have all been spotted wearing Little Sleepies prints, and the brand's fabric probably has something to do with that. Little Sleepies developed a Lunaluxe bamboo viscose material, which has a few benefits. According to Little Sleepies, Lunaluxe is hypoallergenic and gentle enough for sensitive skin (even eczema-prone), while according to reviewers, it's also "buttery soft" and the only brand many kiddos will wear now.
May the Force Be With You Yoda Lovey & Swaddle Set
Little Sleepies was started by a mom who wanted more out of her children's pajamas, and her focus on functionality is apparent in the meticulously practical designs. Parents of little ones will love the thoughtful features of the Zippy sleeper, including tagless seams, double zippers (absolute lifesavers for those middle-of-the-night diaper changes), and an extremely stretchy fabric that the brand says helps the PJs fit up to three-times longer than other brands. Foldover feet on all sizes and mittens for up to 12–18 months means that the Zippy, the brand's signature romper/sleeper for kids, is pretty much the only thing you're going to want to put your child in at night (and, let's be real, for about half of the next day).
Disney Frozen Anna & Elsa Bamboo Viscose Zippy
If the convenience and comfort of Little Sleepies doesn't win you over, the astounding range of prints will. Is your family into Disney characters, or are you more of a Star Wars crew? Want to celebrate a special holiday or just deck yourselves out in rainbows to make a random Sunday into a special PJ party? There is no shortage of designs in sizes for the whole fam, from preemie to adult 3x — and don't forget about the family pet. As one reviewer sums it up, "These are easily the best PJs for your littles… super soft, cute prints, cool fabric, and long-lasting."
Disney Mickey & Friends Women's Bamboo Viscose Pajama Top
This brand has it all, which is why even celebs like Serena Williams have been spotted in recent months twinning with their kids in Little Sleepies' award-winning styles. The brand has many matching family options, like mommy and me, daddy and me, sibling sets, and full family options, so you can find whatever you need for the perfect photo opp (followed by blissful sleep) in the breathable fabric that strives to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Come for the PJs, stay for the rest. Little Sleepies also features nursery essentials like crib sheets, blankets, loveys, and sleep sacks in their signature fabric, as well as adult-sized sheets and other home essentials. This will come in handy once you try out Little Sleepies and realize that you want to swath your entire home in their products. Just don't blame us if your family refuses to get out of their pajamas from here on out.
