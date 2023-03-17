Spring Showers Are No Match for These 'Cute and Comfy' Rain Boots, Which Are Only $25 at Amazon Right Now

Shop this double discount before it's gone

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on March 17, 2023

Litfun Women's Mid Calf Rain Boots Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Spring is almost here and, for many of us, that means rain. 'Tis the season to dig out your raincoat, keep an umbrella by the door, and make sure you have some reliable waterproof footwear.

If your rain boots could use an upgrade, consider the Litfun Mid-Calf Waterproof Rain Boots, which are currently up to 58 percent off at Amazon. They have a cotton lining and removable insole, and the brand says they're about half the weight of other rain boots. But what really sets them apart is the quilted effect and their mid-calf height, making these a fashionable alternative to conventional galoshes.

The boots come in black, gray, navy, and khaki, and the best price is on the black pair (though the other colors are just a few dollars more). Be sure to apply the additional 20 percent off coupon to get the maximum discount.

Litfun Women's Mid Calf Rain Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Litfun Mid-Calf Rain Boots in Black, $24.79 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

We spotted this riding boot-inspired pair on the site's Customer Most-Loved list, which rounds up products that have a rating above four stars and at least 1,000 customer reviews. The boots have thousands of five-star ratings, with customers calling them "durable" and "flattering."

One customer called the boots "cute and comfy," adding that they're "great in the rain." Another shopper wrote, "Truly waterproof and slip-resistant. I wore them on a really rainy day and they held up really well," and said "they look really good on."

And they're not just for rain: Some reviews mention using the boots for gardening, working with animals, and other messy jobs. A customer who said they've worn the boots for 40 hours per week over nine months wrote, "I work in a produce cooler, so there is always a wet floor and squishy debris to slip on. I have not slipped with these. They have stayed waterproof and there are no holes to this day."

Another reviewer who's worn the boots regularly for months said, "They hold up to mud and water and are shorter and lighter than typical mud boots, so I can do a several-hour barn chore shift comfortably."

No matter the scenario, these stylish waterproof boots keep feet dry without the weight or discomfort of conventional rain boots. Grab a pair while they're up to 58 percent off at Amazon.

