11 Linen-Blend Pants and Shirts for a Cool and Comfy Summer, All Under $40 at Amazon
Linen reigns supreme as the best summer fabric for several reasons: It's lightweight (and therefore breathable), it doesn't cling to your skin, and it absorbs sweat much better than silk or cotton. Wide-legged linen pants are way cooler than jeans or cotton joggers, and women's linen shirts take the cake for best breezy top.
But the one downside of linen clothing is that it wrinkles easily and needs to be ironed or steamed before you wear it. That's when linen blends step in to offer the best of both worlds: The pros of 100 percent linen clothing without the cons of trickier care and higher price points.
Most linen-blend clothing is made with cotton, and Amazon has a wide variety of affordable linen-blend pants and shirts to add to your summer wardrobe. We rounded up 11 picks that will all cost you less than $40.
Linen Blend Tops and Pants on Amazon
- Soojun Cotton Linen Boxy Top, $21.99
- Merryfun Women's Linen Button Down T-Shirt, $24.99
- Karlywindow Long Sleeve Linen Button Shirt, $24.99
- Runcati Linen Cotton Button Down Bikini Dress, $25.99
- Fshaoes Wide Leg Linen Trousers with Pockets, $25.99
- Puimentiua Linen Drawstring Casual Pants with Pockets, $26.99
- Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant, $28.20
- Minibee Roll-Up Sleeve Linen Blouse, $30.99
- Wugusise High Waisted Linen Palazzo Pants, $35.99
- IXIMO Linen Drawstring Elastic Waist Pants, $37.99
- Roxy Oceanside Pant, $39.50 (orig. $44)
This $26 linen-blend button-down shirt is available in 22 colors and patterns, including pinstripes (a popular print right now) in soft shades like baby blue and bubblegum pink. Plus, it's long enough to be worn as a linen dress over a swimsuit when you head to the beach. This short-sleeve button-down, on the other hand, is ideal for truly hot days and looks stylish when tucked into denim shorts.
As for bottoms, palazzo pants are having a moment right now (Vanessa Hudgens recently wore the style to Coachella). This linen-blend pair with pockets includes fun details like a smocked waistband with two buttons, and shoppers call this wide-legged pair "flattering," "super comfy," and "soft like pajama bottoms." If you're looking for the real deal, this 100 percent linen pair includes a convenient drawstring and tapered legs.
Below, shop more linen pants and shirts for less than $40 at Amazon.
