Lifestyle Fashion Lily Collins Served 'Cottage Core' Vibes in Her $298 Sweater — and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $20 Hello, yellow clothing Published on January 22, 2023 09:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Lily Collins/Instagram Hello, yellow! The sunshine color is making a luminous return in celebrity wardrobes, we see. And the latest celeb to seek out the shining shade? Lily Collins. In a series of recent Instagram selfies, the Emily in Paris actress modeled for her camera in a colorful sweater — which looked like it came from the rainbow-filled wardrobe of her Netflix TV show character Emily Cooper. Though it seems she left her shiny fabrics and loud accessories back in France, because she kept her makeup, jewelry, and color palette pared down, and captioned her post "Cottage core." Collins' yellow sweater comes from the brand Dôen and costs nearly $300. It's not strictly a pointelle sweater, and it's not strictly a cable-knit sweater, but rather it has elements of both. To show off the sweater's other remarkable details, she moved her arms around while posing to reveal its ribbed wrist hems and lovely puff sleeves. It looks like Collins wore hers with some white bottoms, but a pair of flared leggings will groove up the look without making it too casual. You could also take a dramatic spin and throw over a leather trench coat if it's an especially snowy day. Unfortunately, Collins' sweater is no longer in stock. You can secure your spot on the waitlist, but below, you can also shop a few similar sweaters that start at just $20 while you wait. Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Lily Collins was spot on in that a yellow pullover sweater definitely gives cottage core vibes. This Free People one is a great dupe thanks to its golden as the sun color, and the fact that it flashes a sliver of skin with its peekaboo details, similar to her pointelle one. It would look cute with some wide-leg palazzo pants and a wide-brimmed straw hat, and it comes in a subdued sand color and other classic hues like black and brown. It's also on sale right now for almost $30 off. Revolve Buy It! Free People Bell Song Pullover, $69 (orig. $98); revolve.com There's also this stellar yellow sweater from Amazon that 4,600 shoppers are into. It's chunkier than Collins', but still cottage to its core (get it?) and comes in sizes XS to XL. The sweater will keep you plenty warm with its thick cable-knit material and high neckline. Shoppers also said it's "so soft" and "so cute." Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Turtleneck High Neck Balloon Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $39.95; amazon.com More chartreuse than mustard, this yellow sweater still reminds us of hers, and it's a cute one at that. To the eye, you might suppose it would have more breeze than a customary cable-knit sweater, but it's made of a warm wool-mix material that leaves no room for goosebumps. It's also 67 percent off, knocking the price down to only $20. Other yellow finds include an Anthropologie scalloped sweater that's almost $70 off and another turtleneck option that's under $45 at Amazon. Act on your yearning for yellow, and keep scrolling to shop our picks below. Mango Buy It! Mango Reversable Knitted Sweater, $19.99 (orig. $59.99); shop.mango.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Turtleneck Chunky Oversized Sweater, $41.99; amazon.com Anthropologie Buy It! By Anthropologie Scalloped Sweater, $99.95 (orig. $168); anthropologie.com